Don’t get me wrong. I’m thrilled that the high school football season will be kicking off next week. For a minute there, I actually was imaging a fall without those glowing Friday nights.
At the same time, there would have been at least one positive result had the schedule been canceled. I could have avoided my annual humiliation.
Instead, here I am putting myself out there for public ridicule as I present my best guesses of the final regular-season records of our local squads. Let the slings and arrows fly.
Loganville (7-2).
I’ve been looking forward to this Red Devils season for a while. Two years ago, I said this would be Loganville’s year, given the contributions the sophomore class were making that year. Those youngsters are seniors now and ready to make some noise. Now that Buford’s no longer in its region, Loganville has a legitimate shot at winning its first league title since 2008. The biggest hurdle will come the first week of November when it travels to Athens to take on Clarke Central, a team the Red Devils have beaten three times in the past five meetings.
Walnut Grove (4-4).
Thanks to COVID-19, the Warriors begin the season with just eight games on the schedule. It’s a bummer for the players, who get jilted out of two games. On the bright side, they will get three byes, which should keep them rested and refreshed. Even better, they all fall before three of their biggest games — the region opener against Jackson County and before two of their biggest rivals in Apalachee and Loganville. If the Warriors win the games they should, the showdown against Apalachee in the penultimate game of the regular season could be for a berth in the state playoffs. It would mark just the second time, and the first since 2016, Walnut Grove has made the postseason.
Monroe Area (8-2).
Nobody in the county has done a better job of harnessing his program’s talent than Kevin Reach. In the three seasons before he arrived, the Hurricanes won a total of seven games. Over the past three years, they’ve more than quadrupled their success with 29 victories. Graduation wasn’t kind to Monroe, and Reach will begin his fourth season with one of his youngest teams. But given his track record, far be it from me to bet against him. He returns an experienced dual-threat quarterback and a roster chocked full of outstanding athletes. Unfortunately, Region 8-AAA is loaded this year, and the Hurricanes will likely finish third behind Hart County and Oconee County. But a fifth-straight appearance in the post season is virtually assured.
Social Circle (5-5).
The Redskins are loaded on offense and have a pair of defensive gurus as coaches. What’s more, they are dropping to Class A from AA. All appears set for a special, drought-busting season. It’s been 14 years since they had a winning season and 11 since they made the playoffs. I believe this team is capable of seven or more wins. Yet, I’ve been optimistic before about the Redskins only to find my confidence misplaced. So I think I’ll hedge my bet and expect a .500 season.
George Walton (5-5).
A young roster and a tough schedule will combine to make this a so-so season by Bulldogs standards. Key injuries could make it disastrous. GWA limped to a 6-5 finish last fall, largely because several key players, included its two biggest offensive weapons, missed several games nursing their wounds. And that was with a deep and experienced roster. They have no room for error this season. With just five football-playing schools in their region, the Bulldogs aren’t at risk of missing the playoffs. But a winning record will be tough to achieve.
Loganville Christian (0-10).
In a reverse of the Bible story, this time it’ll be the Lions getting thrown into the pit. Given this program’s struggles in the Georgia Independent School Association, it’s in for a harrowing fall. Their best chance to win might be in the season opener when it’ll face a Providence Christian team that’s struggled to find its footing since joining GHSA. It took the Storm three years to win their first game and they’ve won just eight since joining the association in 2014. After that, the schedule gets brutal.
