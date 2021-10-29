LOGANVILLE — For just the second time in the past six weeks, Loganville Christian faced a team not ranked among the 10 best in the state.
Unfortunately, the Lions ran into an Athens Christian program enjoying a break-out season and led by one of the best running backs in the state.
The result was a 28-7 loss, extending LCA’s losing skid to 10 games and dropping them to 0-8 on the season.
With the win, the Eagles (6-3, 2-1 Region 8-A private) secured the third place in the league, their best finish since winning 8-A in 2014.
The Lions took advantage of an Eagles bobbled punt snap after forcing a three-and-out on their first possession.
Taking over at the Athens 26, LCA went the distance in six plays, sparked by a 19-yard completion from Joshua Ruder to Gerritt Kemp and three straight runs by Josh Towns to the one.
From there, Rudder sneaked in for the score, putting the Lions up 7-0.
But the Eagles finally got rolling midway through the second quarter and scored on three consecutive possessions and then a pick-six to secure the victory.
The Lions held Athens senior running back Johne’ss Davis, the fifth leading rusher in the state and tops in Class A Private, to just 25 yards in the first half. But he exploded for 90 in the second half, giving him 115 for the game and 1,540 on the season.
But he won’t be adding to those totals next week. A fight erupted with 11 minutes left in the game and Davis was among five players ejected, including three for the Lions. None will be eligible to play next week.
Ruder, the Lions junior quarterback, had a solid game, completing 8 of 14 passes for 81 yards.
Senior running back Josh Towns was a workhorse, rushing 22 times for 66 yards.
Athens scored on back-to-back possessions to end the first half. The first drive went 80 yards in eight plays, the big play a 37-yard run by quarterback Navy Curry. He also completed 3 of 4 passes for 33 yards, including the final 15 to Jakorie Smith for a TD.
Athens got the ball back with under two minutes left in the second quarter and drove 57 yards in just four plays. Curry completed consecutive passes, the first to Smith for 19 yards and the second to Jaylen Jackson for the score.
The Eagles continuing rolling in the second half, opening the third quarter with a five-play drive, culminated with a 48-yard run by Davis.
LCA recovered a fumble on Athens next possession. But four plays later, Ruder was picked off for the first of three times in the second half, and Antoinio Finch returned it 79 yards to close out the scoring.
The Lions will close out the season next Friday at George Walton Academy with the final playoff spot out of Region 8-A private on the line.
