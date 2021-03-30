After dropping two games to Greenbrier last week, Walnut Grove was looking to get back on track in Region 8-AAAAA. The Warriors did just that with a 7-0 win over Clarke Central Monday night in Athens.
The Warriors’ offense got going with a 3-run inning in the second. Kolton Goodbar singled and drove Josh Johnson for the first run of the inning followed by a fielder’s choice that allowed Nathan Hooks to score. Colby Hogan doubled to left and drive in Goodbar to finish off the scoring for the inning.
Walnut Grove added two more runs in the sixth thanks to a double by Braxton Brooks that drove in Garrett Poynter and Hooks.
The Warriors’ final two runs of the game came in the seventh off a Goodbar sacrifice fly and a Tyler Williams single to left.
Dom Hyatt picked up the win on the pitcher's mound for Walnut Grove, giving up just three hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out six.
The Warriors return home Wednesday evening for a second matchup with the Gladiators followed by a non-region matchup with Duluth on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.