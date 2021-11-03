The curtain was lowered on the 2021 volleyball season for George Walton Academy last week but not before a historic campaign.
The Volley Dogs finished the season 29-12 with a trip to the GHSA Class Private Elite Eight. It was the first time in program history that GWA advanced past the Sweet 16.
In the state tournament, the Lady Dogs were road warriors as they played all three rounds away from home. The third series ended in a 3-0 loss to Holy Innocents.
“Making the Elite Eight was a great accomplishment for this year’s team and the GWA volleyball program,” said coach David Schnieders.
Delaney Sims and Kelsey Gasaway were both first team All-Region players while Abby Wright was second team and Cidella Sims was honorable mention.
“The team would like to thank everyone who made this season possible,” Schnieders said. “From the GWA families, parents, grandparents to athletic director Mark Whitley for his leadership. Lynne Behnke and Denise Schnieders helped coordinate communication and Megan Sims handled video production. Sue Ross handled stats and Heather Dokes coordinated travel and drove to the away matches. It was a group effort and we are honored to have represented George Walton Academy.”
