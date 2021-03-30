Region play hasn’t been very kind to George Walton Academy so far.
The Bulldogs began their Region 8-A Private slate last week with a three-game series against Tallulah Falls. George Walton split a double header with the Indians on March 23 before dropping Game 3 of the series Friday night at home.
Tuesday’s doubleheader began with a 2-0 win by Tallulah. GWA gave up just two hits in the contest, but an error allowed a runner on in the first inning who went on to score. The Indians added another run in the fifth thanks to a walk that was batted in.
Will Atkinson, Michael Dagenhart and Mason Mathis each had a hit in the Game 1 loss.
However, GWA bounced back in Game 2 with an 8-6 win.
The Bulldogs pumped out 11 hits in the win including three hits from Mathis and two hits each from Blake Woodring and Nick Johnson.
Atkins picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs, pitching 5 2⁄3 innings with five hits and eight strikeouts.
But Friday’s rubber match with the Indians went in Tallulah’s favor when GWA fell 6-3.
Jake Whitten led the way on offense for the Bulldogs with three hits.
George Walton returns to action this week for its three-game series with Athens Christian. The two teams were slated to face off Monday in Monroe followed by a trip to Athens on Tuesday. The Bulldogs return home Friday for the final game of the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.