LOGANVILLE - Region Tournaments begin this week for the remaining six girls basketball teams in Walton County and the five remaining boys teams.
The Loganville Christian Academy girls are one of the 11 total and on Friday at the school’s Senior Night, they gave GIAA-Region 4-AAAA top-seed Lakeview Academy an unexpected battle.
The Lady Lions, 13-13, trailed by only five at the half and fought to the end in the 59-48 Lakeview win. Next up is a rematch with George Walton Academy girls (18-3) in the Region 4-AAAA Tournament at Lakeview in Gainesville.
The two teams will meet at 4 p.m. in a region semifinal game. The winner will get likely get Lakeview (13-12) in the finals. All three teams will advance on to the GIAA State Tournament set for Mercer University in Macon.
Lakeview, which has beaten both the GWA girls and LCA twice, will not be in the AAAA bracket.
“They got classified as a AAA team by the GIAA,” LCA Girls Coach Corey Brabham said. “So, we won’t see them. Right now, we’re matched with Tattnall Square for the state tournament based on the power rank system.”
For Brabham, Friday’s game illustrated how far the Lady Lions have come. Last year, they were 0-15. This year they’ve won 13, but more importantly, they showed they can play with the best teams in the area.
“We played our best basketball tonight,” Brabham said. “We matched up with their man-to-man defense, and it’s the best we’ve played against it all year long. We also were able to get contributions from everybody it seemed during the game and we did a great job of finishing out the game.”
Sophomore guard Addi Pettit had a strong overall game and finished with 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Alabama volleyball signee Jordyn Towns had 13 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks.
Anna Claire Tyre chipped in 10 points.
Lakeville, meanwhile, got 40 points from its big two in Talia Graham and Destiny Pittman. Graham, a 6-foot-2 center, had 21 points. Pittman, a quick point guard, had 19 including 15 in the second half as Lakeville puled away from a 29-24 halftime lead.
LCA played them even in the first quarter at 10-all. LCA, however, made just two shots in the third quarter as Lakeview rolled to a 45-30 lead.
The lead went to 22 but a late run by Pettit and Towns got it down to 10 points in the fourth quarter. The pair combined for 16 points in the rally.
GWA Girls 53, Bethlehem Christian 23
The Lady Bulldogs won their 18th game by blowing BCA in Bethlehem Thursday night.
Ashley Hill had 14 points and Katherine Atkinson had 11 points. Kiersten Henderson dropped in two, 3-pointers.
GWA used a 19-5 third quarter to up 48-18.
The Loganville girls, 17-8, are the top seed this week in the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament at Winder-Barrow.
Monroe Area played Monday
Monroe Area’s 66-35 loss to Oconee County Fridaydropped the Lady Hurricanes to a fourth seed and a spot in Monday’s opening round.
Monroe Area, 11-14, played Franklin County Monday afternoon. The Lady Hurricanes had to beat Franklin to advance to the region semifinals against unbeaten Hebron Christian (25-0) and get a spot in the AAA Tournament draw. Monroe split their two meeting this season with Franklin, dropping a 47-44 decision in Carnesville last week.
Walnut Grove hosts Region 8-AAAA
The Lady Warriors are the top seed in the Region 8-AAAA Tournament this week in Walnut Grove.
The Lady Warriors, 19-5, played East Hall County (10-16) Tuesday night in Walnut Grove.
Walnut Grove defeated North Hall 56-49 last week in its final regular season game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.