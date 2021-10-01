A week after George Walton was embarrassed on the road at Mount Vernon, Loganville Christian played host to the Mustangs.
While the Lions had greater success against them, it wasn't enough in the end as the Lions fell 38-3 to Mount Vernon.
The Mustangs struck quickly, driving 60 yards in a minute and 45 seconds to score on a 7-yard run for the opening touchdown.
After an LCA punt, the Mustangs scored in half the time as last time, needing less than a minute to score on a 30-yard pass in only two plays.
The Mustangs then recovered an onside kick and scored a few plays later on a 27-yard touchdown pass.
The two teams traded punts for a while, before the Mustangs scored again on a 4-yard touchdown run.
Mount Vernon would have one last scoring attempt before halftime but missed a 37-yard field goal.
The Lions would start the third quarter with their best drive of the night, reaching the 4-yard line with a 43-yard pass from Joshua Ruder to Andrew Wengryn.
Three plays later however, the Lions gained a mere yard, forcing them to kick a 20-yard field goal by Wengryn.
The Mustangs finally scored again on a 28-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter. They would score one last time on a 32-yard pass for a last touchdown.
Loganville Christian is off next week. They will face Athens Academy for homecoming Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.