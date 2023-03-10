SOCIAL CIRCLE — Dave LaBarrie, the head coach of the Social Circle girls basketball team the past two seasons, informed local media recently that he has resigned. 

The school’s athletic Twitter account posted late Friday morning that Social Circle was looking for a new head girls basketball coach. This after LaBarrie spent the last two seasons leading the program. LaBarrie said both he and the school came to an agreement about his departure.

