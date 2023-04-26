The final postseason of the 2022-23 school year is upon us, and it could be a good one.
Actually, it could be de ja vu all over again, as the great Yogi Berra once said.
Last spring, a pair of local programs wrapped up their seasons with state titles. Those same two are among the favorites to repeat.
Meanwhile, some have already, somewhat surprisingly, been ousted from the playoffs while, others, equally surprising, never made it.
Several others appeared poised for extended run.
Maybe the biggest disappointment was Walnut Grove, whose baseball team was cruising through an outstanding season, even earning a top 10 ranking in Class AAAA.
But they had the misfortune of being in a region featuring two teams — Cherokee Bluff and North Oconee — that monopolized the top two spots in the rankings for most of the season. The Warriors ended up with a tough draw in the region tournament, forced to go on the road to a team they’d fallen to in the regular season.
They were quickly swept by East Forsyth, ending their big dreams.
In soccer, the Loganville High School girls seemed invincible, rolling through the regular season with losses only to 7-A powerhouse Brookwood and Bob Jones out of Huntsville, a 7-A school from Alabama.
They entered the playoffs ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAA.
When the Lady Devils began the state playoffs last week with a 10-0 rout of Woodland, they appeared destined for a deep run. Alas, they were upset by late-bloomer Greater Atlanta Christian 2-1.
As for the good news, the Social Circle High School baseball team entered the final week of the regular season 21-5 overall and 5-1 in Region 5-A, Division I and ranked fifth in the state before being swept by Prince Avenue in three straight games.
How’s that good news, you ask. The Wolverines are the top-ranked team in the state, and the Redskins still finished runner up in the league, securing a first-home series that starts Thursday.
Don’t be surprised if the two region foes meet again, this time with a bigger title on the line.
As for those repeaters, Loganville baseball and Social Circle soccer were still in the running to successful defend their titles heading into the week.
Both took heavy losses to graduation from those championship teams. Both simply reloaded.
That’s hardly news at Loganville, which opened postseason play Monday by hosting Dalton. The Red Devil haven’t lost a first-round game since 2015 and I doubt that streak ended this week.
As for the Lady Redskins, they aren’t the dominant squad of a year ago, which went 24-1, and avenged their only loss in the state final. But they are very good.
More importantly, they still have their no-so-secret weapon in Peyton Brooks, who has compiled a unbelievable 59 goals so far.
Hang on local prep fans. It should be a good ride.
