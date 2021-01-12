For a true rivalry to exist between schools, there has to be a certain level of competition. In other words, there needs to be an expectation that either team could emerge victorious.
By that standard, George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian have a ways to go.
Last Tuesday was a prime example. For just the fourth time in the history of the two local private institutions, GWA and LCA met on the basketball court. Predictably, the Bulldogs boys won a surprisingly entertaining game 78-70. There was no girls game since the Lions don’t currently field a team.
GWA jumped out quickly and led 39-25 at the half. It extended the margin to 20 before the Lions got hot in the fourth and inched back to make things look respectable. Because of the pandemic, the crowd was sparse, maybe in the neighborhood of 100 fans.
That wasn’t the case the first time these two teams met. It was 13 years ago. GWA still a member of the Georgia Independent School Association while LCA was part of the now-defunct Independent Christian Schools of Georgia and Alabama, a league the Lions had dominated for a couple of years.
Entering the showdown at Nicholson Arena, the Lions had won 33 straight. The main driver of the streak was Daniel Miller, 6-foot-10 behemoth who most teams found difficult in not impossible to contain. He went on to play at Georgia Tech and eventually professionally in Europe.
His presence gave LCA faithful hope that they could upset their fellow private school and spark a heated rivalry. That’s probably why visiting fans easily out-numbered the home crowd.
As a prelude to the main event, the Bulldogs swept both girls and boys jayvee games and the girls varsity contest.
“It was an electric atmosphere,” said then GWA girls head coach John Lucas after his game. “That’s as crazy as I’ve seen this place in a long time.”
It would only get crazier.
GWA silenced the crowd early, jumping out to a 17-point half-time lead, largely because Miller picked up two quick fouls and spent most of the second quarter on the bench.
When he returned in the third, he scored nine straight points over one stretch to close the gap to three skinny points. But that’s as close as things would get as the Bulldogs hung on for a 65-58 win.
The two met again the next winter, with GWA winning handily. It would be another decade before they played again, with LCA finally getting the best of their cross-county foe, winning big last November, 67-36.
The Lions moved into the GHSA this year, and the two schools now find themselves in the same region, which means they’ll be squaring off a couple of times each year.
The Bulldogs program has struggled of late. But they appear to be on an upward trajectory under new head coach Matt Reynolds who, interestingly enough, was part of the GWA team that defeated the Lions back in 2008.
That’s not good news for LCA. But longtime LCA head coach Mark Davis is among the best in the business. If anybody can, he’ll make sure last year’s win wasn’t an anomaly.
Another local rivalry would certainly help heat up the long, cold winters.
