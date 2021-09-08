A trip to Roberta, Georgia, might be just what the Bulldogs need.
Though two games, as expected, the Bulldogs have struggled mightily. The defense has allowed 40-plus points in back-to-back games, while the offense has contributed a total of 13 points.
Given the limited number of players, the coaches have few options to shake things up. A loss would give the Bulldogs their first 0-3 start since 2015, which was also the last time they ended the season with a losing record.
In Crawford County, the Bulldogs will meet a team with a history of struggling. In their 40-year history, they’ve had just six winning seasons. They last made the playoffs in 1998.
The Eagles have lost 15 straight and are breaking in a new head coach.
