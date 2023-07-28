The days are much brighter for the Monroe Area softball.
For years, the program was down in the dumps, but it started to make some progress under the late coach Nicole Conwell.
This time last year, however, the Purple Lady Hurricanes were dealing with the shocking death of Conwell after a life-long illness, and then having to get know her replacement, Clint Edwards.
About six weeks later, a new era of Monroe Area softball had arisen. The Lady Canes became champs, winning their first Region 8-AAA Tournament title. The crown meant Monroe Area got to host a Regional Tournament and the Lady Canes came within one win of going to Columbus for the first time in program history.
The final record was 18-12 and Edwards was named The Walton Tribune Coach of the Year.
Fast forward to late July and Monroe Area is set to become, possibly, the county’s top dog in softball. No other team returns as much as the Lady Canes do this fall.
“We’ve had a good summer and the girls have been working hard,” Edwards said of his after scrimmage assessment. “We’re still young. We’re 11 out of 17 freshmen and sophomores. We came out today and swung it well.”
It starts at the plate where the Lady Canes raked Class AAAA Top 5 finalist Walnut Grove for 13 runs off 15 hits in a Wednesday scrimmage at Walnut Grove.
The top three in the line-up combined for nine hits led by All-Region shortstop Adalyn Perkins.
Perkins is pretty pumped about the Lady Canes’ prospects.
“We have talent and even though we lost (three) seniors, we’ve definitely replenished with our freshman class that is coming up,” Perkins said.
For a program that was literally begging people to come out, Monroe has been bolstered by eight or so freshman players who have added even more energy.
A freshmen from last year, was a big reason for the Lady Canes turnaround to 18 wins. That’s Kaylah Reynolds.
Reynolds was not in the circle Wednesday at Walnut Grove. She’s playing in the USA 18-U Softball Nationals in California with her travel club, Southern Force from Huntsville, Ala. Reynolds is just 16, only one of two that age on an 18-year-old team that has seven collegiate commitments.
“We miss Kaylah, but she’s with her travel ball team in California,” Perkins said.
Reynolds won 17 games as a freshman pitcher. This summer she has become more comfortable growing into her 5-foot-11, 150-pound frame, and is quickly becoming one of the top pitchers in Georgia and the greater Southeast.
Perkins played summer travel ball as well.
“It helped me a lot, facing that good quality pitching,” Perkins added.
Perkins was stout Wednesday. She reached base in all five plate appearances. She had the day’s highlight with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. She also had a single, and a double and finished with four RBIs and three runs scored as the team’s leadoff hitter.
Right behind her was London South who also had three hits, including a two-run double.
Next up was catcher Addi Ray, who was a star in the region tournament, that included a three-homer game. Wednesday she had two singles and a triple. Ray and Perkins’ power will give team’s nightmares this fall.
In the circle Wednesday was Emma Guarino. She was hurt last year with a broken finger, but will give the Lady Canes a great option in the circle this fall. She struck out 13 Lady Warriors in the scrimmage start.
“Emma was lights out today,” Edwards said. “She was on today.”
One of those sophomores is Macie Shumate hit fourth and will play third base, taking over for the one Monroe graduate who went on to the collegiate softball ranks in All-Region player Gracie Maddox.
The Lady Canes did not have outfield speedster Khi Rather, she was in Africa, but will be back to give the team a great returning bat.
Kyah Daws played center at Walnut Grove and had two hits and a run scored while DP K.J. Smith had the go-ahead single in a 1-1 game in the fourth inning. McKenzie Conner, a junior, played solid at first base while drawing two walks and a sacrifice.
“We’ve struggled at times this summer, but we swung it well today, and if we can score runs, we are going to win some games, because we have some pitching,” Edwards said.
Monroe Area has beefed up the schedule and will open Aug. 8 at home against Newton.
