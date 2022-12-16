Good first half defense by the George Walton Academy girls led to a better flow on offense in the second half.
The two phases together led to a big 50-29 win over Prince Avenue Christian Tuesday night at GWA.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Good first half defense by the George Walton Academy girls led to a better flow on offense in the second half.
The two phases together led to a big 50-29 win over Prince Avenue Christian Tuesday night at GWA.
The win lifts the GWA girls of Coach Lori Hines to 6-1 on the season. Prince Avenue fell to 4-3 with the loss.
“We started off slow because they were in a zone and we just passed it around. We were kind of playing like a sloth on offense. We like to play fast and move around. We picked it up there in the second half,” Hines said.
The defense was there at the start. The Lady Bulldogs held the Wolverines to just five made field goals in the first half. Prince did not have a point for more than five minutes in the second quarter as GWA held a 19-9 lead.
“Our defense was pretty good. We didn’t get beat up on the boards and managed to take a couple of charges against them,” Hines said.
In the third quarter, standout sophomore point guard Lelia Mathis got going on offense. She made a long, three-pointer from the key and then a couple of mid-range shots on set plays. The baskets fueled a 10-2 run that put them up 29-15.
Another 10-2 run that carried into the fourth quarter put GWA up 39-19. Ashley Hill, who had a game-high 19 points, scored 13 in the second half. She also had eight rebounds.
Prince Avenue was able to score a bit more in the fourth quarter as Lilly Purcell scored seven points but GWA answered with three-pointers from Stowe and Kiersten Henderson to go up 45-22.
Mathis finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Catherine Atkinson, the Lady Bulldogs’ center, played through some pain, but added six points and 12 rebounds.
Dachelle Lucas led Prince Avenue with 11 points.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.