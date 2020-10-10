Looking more rested than rusty after a month-long COVID-19-induced layoff, George Walton Academy rolled past Mount Vernon Presbyterian 39-13 Friday night at Don Williams Stadium.
Despite missing two weeks of practice because of a 14-day quarantine — they didn’t resume in-person workouts until this past Tuesday — the Bulldogs picked up where they left off on September 11 when they last played and defeated Stratford Academy in Macon.
Playing their most complete game of the year, the offense scored on its first four possessions of the first half, the first two of the second and compiled 351 yards rushing.
Meanwhile, the defense shut down one of the state’s top passing attacks, holding Mustangs Blake Kytle to 186 yards passing. The senior quarterback was averaging 305 a game.
They also held Mustangs receiver Andrew Douglas to just two catches for 11 yards, more than 100 below his per game average.
With the win, GWA improves to 4-0 against Mount Vernon and 3-0 on the season.
Freshman quarterback Gavin Hall had another solid night, leading all rushers with 14 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. He passed for just 88 yards, but one of those was a touchdown. He had another nullified by a holding penalty.
Senior running back Jackson Ellerbee chipped in with 14 rushes for 105 yards and three scores.
After stopping the Mustangs on five plays to start the game, GWA took over at its own 25 and moved 75 yards in 12 plays, culminated by a 2-yard run by Ellerbee.
But they topped that on their next possession. Buried on their own 1-yard line following a Mt. Vernon punt, GWA drove 99 yards on 11 plays. Hall carried the load, including a 36-yard scramble out of the end zone, runs of nine and 13 yards for first downs, and a 1-yard sprint around the right end for a score.
He then completed a pass to Michael Dagenhart for a 2-point conversion.
Senior linebacker Bradyn Sorrow set up the next score when he picked off Mt. Vernon’s Kytle at midfield and returned it to the 22. Four plays later, Ellerbee ran around the right end for an 11-yard score.
The Mustangs finally got on the board with a 51-yard TD pass from Kytle to Jack Landers.
But the Bulldogs struck right back with a nifty 41-yard run by Laythan Folgman, who broke two tackles, hurdled a defender, and dashed into the end zone for his team’s final points of the half and a 27-7 lead. He finished the game with 80 yards on 10 carries.
GWA kept it going in the second half, scoring in just three plays after the opening kickoff on a 55-yard scoring strike from Hall to a Jake Whitten, who had grabbed an interception just before the end of the second quarter.
The Bulldogs stuck to the ground the next time they got the ball, moving 70 yards in eight plays, finished off by a 37-yard run by Ellerbee.
The Bulldogs will travel to Atlanta next Friday to face Holy Innocents.
