LOGANVILLE — A penalty negated what would have been a last-minute touchdown, wiping away what would have been a huge high school football region victory for host Loganville over Eastside on Friday.
As it was, the Eagles escaped with a 7-3 win in Region 8-AAAAA action.
The Red Devils held Eastside to a three-and-out with about four minutes left and after a punt, started a drive at their own 34-yard line.
Solomon Leslie carried the ball four times for 54 yards, and Avery Hamilton ran for a first down at the Eagles 11.
Loganville appeared to have the touchdown with 46 seconds to go, but a holding call pulled the 6 points off the scoreboard.
Hamilton gained 8 of the yards back, but another penalty pushed Loganville back to the 26.
Tanner Greene’s pass to Austin May on fourth-and-22 was incomplete.
Penalties were a problem for Loganville from the start. The Red Devils were flagged for a personal foul on the game’s opening kickoff, setting the Eagles up with great field position for their first drive at the Loganville 39-yard line.
Dallas Johnson, the leading rusher in Class 5A, led Eastside to the 17, but Jaydon Fain missed a 31-yard field goal with about three minutes elapsed in the game.
An errant snap on a punt that ended Loganville’s ensuing drive gave Eastside great field position again. Johnson’s rush and a 12-yard pass by Dayton Green to Montarius Reed set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Sincere Johnson.
Rodney Williams’ extra point made it 7-0 with 4:42 to play in the first quarter.
Loganville had a scoring chance midway through the second, aided by Greene’s 19-yard pass to Michael Mason, but Devin Pugh missed a 44-yard field goal.
Greene later threw a 42-yard pass to May, but the drive ended when Kyle Shivers picked off a pass with about three minutes before halftime.
Loganville scored when Eastside faked a punt midway through the third quarter but fumbled. Neto Okpala recovered on the Eagles 34-yard line.
Greene’s 18-yard pass to Davis Roesler set up a 29-yard field goal by Pugh to cut it to 7-3 with 4:10 left in the third.
Eastside stopped Hamilton on a fourth-and-1 midway through the fourth, giving the Eagles the ball for their three-and-out that led to Loganville’s fateful last drive.
The Red Devils travel to Jackson County on Friday.
