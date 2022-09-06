Expect a lot of points Friday when Monroe Area visits private school power Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart.
Prince Avenue was the Private A finalist last season and finished with a 13-2 record.
Monroe Area was 11-1 last year and spent time as the No. 1 ranked team in Class AAA.
With teams trying to avoid having to play either in non-conference action this year, they have been paired for this intriguing match.
Monroe Area has averaged 49 points per game after its first two games, a 45-39 loss at Loganville, followed by a 59-13 win at Cedar Shoals.
Prince Avenue opened its season with a 39-3 win against Hammond, S.C., one of the top private schools in South Carolina.
The Wolverines feature the top passing quarterback in passing yards in Aaron Philo. Philo threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Bailey Stockton had 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Both were Class A Division I preseason all-state. Prince Avenue had 114 rushing yards, which is more than the 81.2 it averaged last season in the pass-heavy offense. Last week, PACs played Athens Academy in a battle of Athens private schools.
Monroe is led by quarterback Jeremiah Alexander. He passed for 132 yards and rushed for 123 in the Hurricanes’ four-overtime loss at Loganville.
Alan Jones and tackle Max Thurston were both Class AAA All-State preseason by the Georgia High School Football newsletter.
Loganville at Appalachee
After snapping a four-game losing skid to the Red Devils last fall, Apalachee appeared to have turned a corner. The Wildcats went on to finish .500 for the first time in nine years and snap an 11-year playoff drought.
But a slow start this season, with back-to-back losses to Winder-Barrow and Central Gwinnett, makes it appear the Red Devils nearby rival could be in for another tough season.
The Wildcats are rebuilding on offense after losing their top three leading rusher, including Carl Sikes, who rushed for nearly 1,300 yards. Junior Prince Tate has been their biggest offensive threat by averaging 100 yards a game on the ground.
Loganville will counter with senior Solomon Leslie, who’s on track to winning the county rushing. Through two games, he has 330 yards and five TDs.
First-year starting quarterback Jeremy Crowe has done a solid job keeping opposing defenses from focusing on the running game, passing for 203 yards and four TDs through two games.
Walnut Grove at North Hall
The Warriors will open play in their new classification and region Friday night in Gainesville, hoping to make a serious run at the state playoffs.
They’ll face one of three teams who are expected to contend for the 8-AAAA crown. The league is one of the largest in the state this season with nine teams.
The Trojans are led by new coach Sean Pender, who was among a large group of surprising moves in the off season. He left Brunswick after leading it to an 11-1 record and its first region title in 12 years.
Pender began his tenure in Hall County with an impressive 35-14 win over White County. The Trojans are led on offense by the junior running back duo of Tate Ruth and Tanner Marsh, who each rushed for 90 yards and a TD in the team’s opening win.
The Warriors displayed a solid ground attack in their 30-0 opening win over Jasper County. Sophomore Emadd Howard ran for 175 yards and two TDs while seniors Ashton Adams and Jefferson Yates combined for 118.
Social Circle
at LCA
In what will likely be a rivalry in name only, the Redskins and Lions will face off for the first time. Though they both reside in the same county, they are currently a universe apart.
The Lions are young and inexperienced and while the Redskins are loaded with seniors and multi-year starters.
LCA had an early bye week to recover from a 34-7 loss to King’s Academy in which they were held to just 136 yards.
After a season-opening loss to Morgan County, Social Circle rebounded with an impressive win over East Jackson. Fourth-year starting quarterback Logan Cross, was held under 100 yards against Morgan, threw for 300 yards and three TDs.
His favorite target, Mason Moore, caught eight passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
George Walton at John Milledge.
Over a decade after leaving for what seemed to be greener pastures, the Bulldogs return to their longtime home Friday night as they play their first Georgia independent Athletic Association game since leaving in 2009.
They have a chance to make a huge splash in their homecoming as they take on the program that has profited most from the mass exodus of former GISA programs over the past dozen years.
The Trojans were a competitive but hardly dominant program for most of its first 40 years. But starting in 2012, they’ve been the king of GISA, winning seven region titles and four state crowns. Heading into Friday’s showdown, they’ve won 38 straight games and three consecutive state titles.
The are led by head coach J.T. Wall, who’s in this 12th season with the Trojans.
Their assurgence corresponds with the departure to the GHSA of such former GISA powerhouses as Stratford, Mt. de Sales, Deerfield-Windsor, Tattnall Square Academy and GWA, which won a state title in 2009, a year before joining GHSA.
GWA had won six straight over one of their primary rivals and own a 13-5 advantage in the series.
