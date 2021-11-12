Could this be the year? Dare we dream it?
Never in the history of the Georgia High School Association, which dates back to 1947, has a football team from Walton County won a state championship.
A couple came close, both in the same season. Back in 2012, both Monroe Area and George Walton Academy made it to the semifinals in their respective classifications, but each lost to teams that went on to win titles.
The Hurricanes came close again, though not as far, in 2018. It was head coach Kevin Reach’s second team, and they reached the quarterfinals. The comparisons between this team and that one are noteworthy.
Both went unbeaten in the regular season and won the Region 8-AAA championship, giving them home-field advantage through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Like the 2018 squad, the current group features an explosive offense and shutdown defense. The 2018 team scored 43 points a game while allowing just nine while this year’s squad averaged 30 while giving up 10.
One big difference, which accounts for the scoring discrepancy, is that the 2021 team has had a much tougher road. The 2018 Hurricanes played just two ranked opponents until the quarterfinals, where they lost to No. 9 Pierce County.
This year’s team has faced three already —second-ranked Oconee County on the road and ninth-ranked Hart County at home last week, both region opponents. Stephens County, entered the season ranked in preseason polls and was still ranked when Monroe Area traveled to Toccoa.
By any measure, Monroe’s region was the state’s toughest in Class AAA.
What’s more, adding to the degree of difficulty, these Hurricanes have had to weather the storm of missing their head coach for a couple of games and numerous practices while he’s been away dealing with serious personal issues.
From a personnel standpoint, like the 2018 team, this group has an immensely talented and experienced quarterback. The former featured Chandler Byron, who closed out his senior season with a state record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.
His successor, Selatian Straughter, has already enjoyed an outstanding senior season with over 1,200 yards rushing and nearly as many passing.
He won’t eclipse his predecessor’s numbers, but he doesn’t need to because of running back Alan Jones. The junior is equal parts power and speed and keeps opponents from focusing on any one player. He too has over 1,200 yards rushing.
On defense, the 2018 team featured the ferocious linebacker tandem of Jaquaris Booker and Jayden Davis and big-hitting safety Jakia Thompson.
Leading this group is end and quarterback nightmare Bernard Manga and tackle Cortez Sorrell, both freshmen in 2018.
And that’s a big reason why this group could eclipse the 2018 squad and even win a couple more. Many of the seniors on this team tasted success three years ago, fought through a pair of down years, relatively speaking, and are battle-hardened.
Could this be the year? I have no doubt.
