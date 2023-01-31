Revenge is a powerful motivator.
It’s why, for years, coaches have used the proverbial bulletin board to keep their players focused and working hard. Few things are better at lighting a fire than the thought of avenging a wrong, either real or perceived.
Certainly, Social Circle boys basketball coach Taylor Jackson seemed to have plenty of gas to build a bonfire under his returning team.
Some background, while likely unnecessary, is instructive.
Last winter, the Redskins put together an historic season, winning 30 straight games, a region title, and advancing to the Final Four of the Class AA state tournament. They appeared to be a shoo-in to earn the program’s first championship.
They were rightfully perched atop the state rankings, having won their games by an average of 30 points. In their first three state games, where they were supposedly facing tougher competition, that averaged climb to an incomprehensible 57 points.
They eclipsed the century mark in their first two wins.
In the semifinal round, they’d get their biggest test against a team that could match them with size, experience, and talent. Drew Charter was 30-1, having lost only to Grayson, a Class AAAAAAA team.
Drew jumped out quickly, leading by as many as 15 points, or 17 if you believe the official scorekeeper. And that’s where the season turned.
For state playoff games, the Georgia High School Association provides neutral scorekeepers to manage the game book. Whether out of indifference, incompetence, or just an honest mistake, the one for this particular game awarded Drew two extra points that it didn’t score.
Both team’s scorebooks, as well as postgame video review, proved the discrepancy. But the scorekeeper would not be moved, and game officials overruled in-game appeals.
A statement by the Social Circle scorekeeper to the his GHSA counterpart proved prophetic. Said he, “you better hope this isn’t a close game, because you just blew it.
On cue, the Redskins went on to outscore Drew 45-28 following the appeal, leaving the game tied at 56 after four quarters. Drew won 70-66 in overtime.
Of course, the actual final score should have been 56-54 in favor of the Redskins. Alas, GHSA overruled all post-game appeals, and Drew went on to win a state title.
Back to this season, and you’d expect reminders of that final game to be plastered in bold letters for every returning Redskins to see every minute of every day. But you’d be wrong.
Coach Jackson says he’s hardly brought it up. And for good reason.
Most of the players who were adversely impacted by the call are long gone. Last year’s squad was senior heavy. Most were multi-year starters who had pulled the program out of the dumpster and turned it into a perennial powerhouse.
Only one player on the current team, Lamarius Jackson, contributed significant minutes in that now infamous game.
If it were me, I’d be ranting about getting ripped off every day in an attempt to motivate my team. Instead, Jackson has decided to keep his squad focused on the present rather than the past.
And that’s why I’m sitting in the bleachers writing about a team while he’s on the bench leading yet another run at a state title.
