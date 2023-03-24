SCHS baseball

Social Circle first baseman Landon Harpe gets the ball to force a George Walton Academy runner back to the bag from Tuesday’s game at George Walton in Monroe. Social Circle won 4-0. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

George Walton Academy was one hit away from taking control of its return matchup with the high flying Social Circle Redskins Tuesday at George Walton.

The Bulldogs trailed just 1-0 and had the tying run on second base and the go-ahead run at first with one out. Social Circle pitcher Luke Smith, however, induced a pair of fly outs to center, the last a diving grab to end the threat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.