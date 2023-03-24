George Walton Academy was one hit away from taking control of its return matchup with the high flying Social Circle Redskins Tuesday at George Walton.
The Bulldogs trailed just 1-0 and had the tying run on second base and the go-ahead run at first with one out. Social Circle pitcher Luke Smith, however, induced a pair of fly outs to center, the last a diving grab to end the threat.
Smith and Redskin reliever Caden Richardson combined to retire the side in six outs to close out a 4-0 win for Social Circle.
The Redskins improved to 13-3 with the win and they have won all five games against fellow Walton County teams Monroe Area, Loganville Christian and now two against the Bulldogs. George Walton slipped to 2-9.
“It was a battle and that’s why we schedule good teams,” said GWA Head Coach Todd Shenault. “We want to compete and we have been competing, we just need to find a way to win a few. It will come. It will swing our way at some time.”
It swung for Social Circle in the top of the sixth inning. Mason Moore led off against Mason Maughon with a solo home run over the right field corner for a 2-0 lead. Brayden Mitchell followed with a single up the middle and Paul Kendall reached on an error when the tag was missed on his bunt attempt.
A fly out to right from Lucas Langley scored Mitchell for a 3-0 lead. Kendall came around on a grounder error at short to make it 4-0.
Richardson got all three Bulldogs faced out to end the game in the seventh.
Until the sixth, it was a 1-0 game for the most part. Social Circle got a run in the second when Langley singled and then scored on Ty Lemaster’s fielders choice.
The Bulldogs threatened to tie it in the second, third and fifth innings.
Smith, who went six innings, worked around four walks issued by getting the key outs to keep GWA off the board.
A ground ball to second got an inning ending force out in the second. He then got out of a third and second situation in the third with a fly out to center. Two fly outs to center ended the fifth with Social Circle still in the lead at 1-0.
Moore, one of Walton’s best players this season, said it was a simple approach for him and the team.
“The home run felt great, but I come out here wanting to compete every day, swing hard and hit the ball hard somewhere,” Moore said.
Moore had been the regular third baseman but at GWA, he was behind the plate at catcher.
“I’ve caught throughout my high school career, today, though, I was helping with a spot, and I just want to help my team win,” Moore said.
As for Smith, who had 11 strikeouts in the first meeting with GWA, Moore said he battled well.
“He was great at keeping us in the game,” he said.
There were just nine hits total in the game, six by the Redskins and three for the Bulldogs. No player had more than one but Moore’s homer was certainly the biggest.
Evan Ivester led GWA reaching base with a single and two walks. Maddox Hansen had a one-out hit in the fifth to give the Dogs their last-best chance to score.
