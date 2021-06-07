MONROE, Ga. — Walton County golfers made their mark on the all-state team, released this week by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.
In Class 3A, Monroe Area senior P.A. Kilburn was an all-state selection. He graduated in May after finishing third in the state tournament and is headed to play at Marquette.
A pair of Social Circle golfers made the team in Class A (Public), Cameron Bruce and Stephen Bishop. Bruce finished fourth and Bishop fifth in the state tournament at Reynolds Plantation.
Parker Houck of Monroe earned all-state honors in Class A (Private). He plays at Prince Avenue Christian, which won the state championship in its classification last month.
