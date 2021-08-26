After beating cross-county rival George Walton last Friday in the season opener, the Redskins hope to follow up with a victory over another private school.
But what looked like a potential cakewalk might actually be a tough battle.
Heading into its eighth full varsity season, Providence has never had a winning season and had a total of eight victories. Its ninth win, a 40-10 rout of Loganville Christian last Friday, indicated the Gwinnett school might be turning a corner.
This week’s game could turn into a shootout. The Redskins also scored 40 points in a win over cross-county rival George Walton. Junior quarterback Logan Cross led the way with 332 yards passing and three touchdowns.
As a bonus, the Redskins displayed a potent running game behind sophomore Kam Durden, who ran for 70 yards against the Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.