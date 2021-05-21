Monroe Area golfer PA Kilburn wrapped up his high school golf career with a third-place finish in the state tournament.
Kilburn was 2 over par in the two-day event, three shots behind the winner, Harris Barth of Westminster. The Class 3A tournament was Monday and Tuesday at Cateechee Golf Course in Hartwell.
Kilburn will graduate from MAHS on May 26 and continue playing the sport at Marquette. He had rounds of 73 and 71 in the state tournament.
He was a first-team all-state selection each year in high school, with the exception of the 2020 season shortened by the pandemic. Kilburn made the top 10 each in the state tournament.
Kilburn was competing as an individual after winning the area tournament. Monroe Area missed qualifying as a team by a mere three shots.
Social Circle finished third in the state in the boys Class A (Private) tournament at Reynolds Plantation. Although Lake Oconee Academy ran away with the top spot in the state by a 40-stroke cushion, Social Circle was just 3 strokes behind second-place Metter.
Cameron Bruce finished fourth in the state with a 78 and 76 for a two-day total of 154, 13 strokes behind individual champion Rylan Black of LOA.
Stephen Bishop was just one behind him at 155 (77 and 78), give the Social Circle golfer a tie for fifth with Marcus Leonard of Drew Charter.
Trey Booher and Cameron Owens, both of Social Circle, tied for 18th in the state at 171. Bruce Hays was 39th at 201, and Cameron Thornton came in tied for 45th at 210.
On the girls side, Tara Poole of Social Circle shot a 115 each day to finish in 21st place in the state in 1A (Public). Lake Oconee Academy also won the state on the girls side and Katie Scheck was the low medalist at 145.
Prince Avenue Christian won the state championship in the Class A (Private) boys tournament at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker. Dallas Pettus was on the top four each day for the Wolverines with an 80 and an 83, and Prince finished 2 strokes ahead of Brookstone and Savannah Christian Day, which tied for second.
Parker Houck of Monroe finished fifth in the state for Prince. He shot a 1-under 71 each day and finished five shots behind low medalist Bo Blanchard of Brookstone.
Pettus, son of Monroe business owners Peyton and Angie Pettus, tied for 38th in the state with a two-day total of 163.
The Prince Avenue girls finished 10th in their state tournament.
