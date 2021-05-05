Social Circle Lady Redskins
Social Circle and Armuchee both received first round byes in the 2021 GHSA State A-Public playoffs, but it was Armuchee that benefitted the most from the extra rest.
The Lady Redskins opened the contest by scoring with a great finish by their leading goal-scorer, Tess Preston.
The Lady Tribe answered back after a penalty kick was called to even the score 1-1.
Social Circle regained the lead with a free kick from Taylor Wright, 2-1.
However, Armuchee answered again with a free kick of its own that went through the goalkeeper’s hands, tying the score at 2-2 heading into the second half.
A stalemate after regulation pushed the game into overtime periods. The Lady Tribe scored in the first overtime period, but the Lady Redskins could not answer, ending their season on a 3-2 loss.
Social Circle Redskins
The Redskins traveled to Macon to face top ranked ACE Academy.
The Gryphons blitzed the Redskins, going up 6-0 in the first half.
The final ended up being 10-0 in favor of the Gryphons, ending the Redskins’ season.
Loganville Red Devils
The Red Devils were riding high spirits coming off a huge upset in the opening round over top-seeded St. Pius X.
Loganville traveled to No. 9 Cartersville, which held a regular season record of 10-5-1.
The Red Devils struck first with a goal by Cooper Tafelski, assisted by Aldo Campos.
Cartersville answered off a header from a free kick tying the game at 1-1 before the half.
The Hurricanes added two more goals when they scored on a long-range shot and a breakaway in the second half.
Loganville had no answer for Cartersville’s second half goals, and the Red Devils fell 3-1 and ended their season.
