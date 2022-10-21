Malorie Watson tossed a one-hitter to pace Walnut Grove to the Georgia AAAA State Fastpitch Tournament next week in Columbus, following an 8-0 win over Lovett.
Watson gave up a first inning, two-run home run against Sonoraville in the opening game of the four-team AAAA Super Regional. She and Becca Schad did not give up another run in the next 17 innings as the Lady Warriors won three straight to stake their claim to the state tournament.
“We played really good softball these three games,” Walnut Grove Head Coach Steven Foster said. “It actually started against Hilgrove where we played really well. Then we played good softball the last two days here.
“We made the state tournament two years ago, but it was four teams, and not in Columbus. This year, we did. Congrats to our girls, I’m really proud of them.”
Walnut Grove defeated Sonoraville 10-2 on Tuesday afternoon and then came back and downed Lovett from Atlanta 6-0 behind a complete game shutout from Becca Schad.
Lovett was back Wedneday and eliminated Sonoraville 3-1 to get a rematch with Walnut Grove. The Lady Eagles were again shutout, this time by Watson who did not allow a hit until a fifth inning single.
Walnut Grove was already up 3-0 at that point. In the bottom of the fifth, they scored five runs to end the game by run-rule and punch a ticket to Columbus.
The Lady Warriors (22-11) will face Whitewater in the opening game of the AAAA Tournament next Wednesday at the Columbus Sports Plex.
Madison Whitley had two hits and knocked in a run for WG. Kaitlyn Johnson had two hits while Alyssa Cruz and Alyssa Neidigh had a RBI each.
Trailing only once at 2-0 following a home run, the Lady Warriors scored two runs each in the first and second innings to go ahead to stay against Sonoraville.
Kaitlyn Johnson led the way with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored.
“We have been doing good the last week or so, I’m really proud of our team,” Johnson said. “We have taken better approaches at the plate. We’ve also gotten a long better as a team.”
Haley Carroll had two hits and drove in two while Abby Miller scored three runs. Watson had two hits and two RBIs as WG ended the game at 10-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
In Tuesday’s bitter cold game against Lovett, Schad struck out four while giving up just two hits. Watson had three hits while Cruz had two hits and two RBIs.
Loganville Christian fell behind 8-0, rallied to within a run, but could not complete the comeback Monday in Game 3 of the GIAA playoffs.
The loss completes LCA’s season at 21-9. Stratford, 12-15, advanced to the eight team field that includes George Walton Academy.
GWA, 8-14, takes on Tattnall Square in the opening found of the GIAA State in Columbus.
For LCA, Addi Grace Dennis had a two-run double and Blakely Stewart had two hits and two runs scored in the team’s final game.
The Lady Redskins won three games in the Elbert County Super Regional, beating the hosts twice.
Social Circle, 22-6, beat Elbert County 8-5 Tuesday night to advance to the finals.
Social Circle opened the tournament with a 12-0 blowout of Whitefield Academy on Tuesday.
In the title game, SC won 7-4.
The Lady Redskins will play in the GHSA A State next week. They have won eight straight games.
Loganville run-ruled both opponents in the AAAAA Super Regional Thursday at Lady Red Devils Park.
In the nightcap game that sent Loganville, 22-5, to the finals. Sammie Kolin drove in five runs off two hits, including a home run as the Lady Red Devils blasted Chattahoochie 12-0.
Lindsay Lumsden added a home run and a triple and finished with three RBIs.
Lindsay Parish had two hits along with Brooklin Lippert.
Grace Kendrick went four innings and struck out six.
Loganville scored five runs in the second inning to go up 6-0. They added two in the third and four in the fourth inning.
Against Cass, Loganville got a two-run home run from Emma Smith to take a 4-0 lead after one inning.
They broke it open with nine runs in the second inning against three Cass pitchers. In the at-bat, Megan Waites had a two-run single, Lumsden had a RBI double, and Kolin had a two-run double.
Kendrick went the first two innings in the circle. Maddie Mason went the last two innings.
Chattahoochie defeated Chapel Hill 7-2 in the opening game. Chapel Hill and Cass played late Thursday night with the winner to face Chattahoochie Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.