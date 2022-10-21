Lady Warriors softball

Walnut Grove third baseman Haley Carroll had two hits and two RBI in Wednesday afternoon’s decisive Super Regional title win against Lovett School of Atlanta, 8-0.

 Photo by Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Malorie Watson tossed a one-hitter to pace Walnut Grove to the Georgia AAAA State Fastpitch Tournament next week in Columbus, following an 8-0 win over Lovett.

Watson gave up a first inning, two-run home run against Sonoraville in the opening game of the four-team AAAA Super Regional. She and Becca Schad did not give up another run in the next 17 innings as the Lady Warriors won three straight to stake their claim to the state tournament.

