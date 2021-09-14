The Lions return to action Friday after a COVID-19-induced cancellation last week to face the ninth-ranked team among Class A private schools. It’s the beginning of a brutal stretch in which LCA will play four ranked teams over a five-week stretch.
The Golden Bears’ only loss was to defending state champ Prince Avenue, who LCA will play in a month. In the only previous meeting, Holy Innocents’ beat the Lions 42-6 last fall.
LCA has struggled early, losing back-to-back games against competitors with whom they were evenly matched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.