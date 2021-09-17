LOGANVILLE — Loganville Christian is still in search of its first victory of the season after suffering a 56-0 loss to Holy Innocents’ at Hawkins Field on Friday.
The Golden Bears (3-1) came into the matchup looking to exercise the demons of a 49-0 rout suffered at the hands of defending Class A-Private state champion Prince Avenue Christian a week ago.
They deemed the Lions (0-3) a suitable opponent for taking out their frustration.
Holy Innocents’ scored on each of its six drives in the opening half. After exiting the locker room with a commanding lead in tow, the Golden Bears continued to pile it on by returning the second half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, making it 49-0.
On their ensuing possession, the visitors put the final stamp on their blowout victory. A 20-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore Nehemiah High pushed the Holy Innocents’ advantage out to 56-0 at the 7:19 mark in the third quarter.
LCA marched inside the red zone in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter. However, the team was unable to cross the goal line and spoil the shutout.
The Lions’ first drive of the night ended with a punt. While it appeared the LCA defense would force a punt of its own, the Golden Bears converted a fourth-and-short at midfield to keep their opening possession alive. On the next play, junior quarterback William Wright broke off down the left sideline for a 48-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bears an early 7-0 lead.
Holy Innocents’ needed just two plays to find the end zone on its next drive. Following a run for a short gain, Wright connected with sophomore Zach Jackson for a 43-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 4:54 to go.
The Golden Bears’ final score of the first quarter came on a 10-yard bruising run from senior Joe Hingson.
Holy Innocents’ would strike thrice more in the opening half.
First, High broke through the middle of the field for a 28-yard rushing score. Then, junior Drew Bomar took a toss sweep on fourth down and found the edge for a 14-yard scamper. The final touchdown came on a 32-yard passing connection between Wright and sophomore Nick Morgan.
The Lions will aim to collect themselves before hitting the road for another tough test against Wesleyan next Friday.
