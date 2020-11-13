MONROE — George Walton and Athens Academy entered Friday night’s game at Don Williams Stadium with a pair of the stingiest defenses among Class A private schools. Neither lived up to their reputations.
The Bulldogs offense more than doubled the average number of points Athens has allowed this season. However, the GWA defense gave up the most points the team has surrendered in 26 years.
The result was a 56-31 win for the fourth-ranked Spartans (8-1, 3-1 Region 8-A private), locking down second place in Region 8-A private and giving them a home game for the state playoffs. The Bulldogs (6-2, 1-2 Region 8-A private) drop into third place and will hit the road for the postseason.
The game was a shootout from the start as the two teams combined for 49 points in the first quarter and 66 in the first half, with Athens leading 42-24 at intermission.
The GWA defense couldn’t slow the Spartans’ explosive trio of quarterback Palmer Bush, running back Tre Hawkins and receiver Deion Colzie.
Bush won his fourth straight start against GWA, completing 9-of-11 passes for 142 yards and two TD passes. He also ran for two.
His favorite target was Colzie, who’s committed to Notre Dame. He caught six passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Both will be gone next season. But returning will be Hawkins, who ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half before spending the final two quarters on crutches.
Turnovers were the difference in the first half as the Bulldogs tossed an interception and fumbled, and the Spartans turned both into points.
The teams traded touchdowns to open the game. GWA scored first on a 5-play drive, 72-yard drive, culminated by a 33-yard TD pass from Gavin Hall to Jake Whitten. Athens tied the game with a 6-play, 63-yard drive, with Charlie Chisolm scoring on a 2-yard run.
Gavin was picked off on the Bulldogs next possession and three plays later, Colzie scored his first touchdown on an 18-pass from Bush.
It took just six plays for the teams to add three more touchdowns. Whitten scored for the Bulldogs on a 59-yard run and Hawkins responded with a 63-yard run for the Spartans.
On the ensuring kickoff, Whitten scored his second touchdown with a 93 return to tied the game at 21.
But Athens pulled away over the next 15 minutes, outscoring GWA 21-3. Colzie caught a 15-yard TD pass, Hawkins scored on a 29-yard run following a Bulldogs fumble, and Bush capped it off with a 4-yard run.
GWA’s lone points came on a 26-yard Sully Croker field goal.
The Spartans scored twice in the second half on a 2-yard Bush run and a 1-yard run by Giovannie Newsome.
The Bulldogs’ only score was a 6-yard TD pass from Hall to Jackson Ellerbee.
Hall had a solid game, completing 7 passes for 177 yards. Whitten finished with nearly 200 all-purpose yards and two TDs.
The Bulldogs will travel cross-county next Friday to face Loganville Christian for the first time in football.
