At a recent padded camp, an opposing coach approached Loganville’s Gene Cathcart with a special request.
“He asked me to stop giving the ball to Charles,” said the first-year Loganville head coach, referring to returning senior Barkley-Smith. “He was scoring all over the field and making plays on defense.”
Chances are, Red Devils opponents will be wishing the same thing when the 2023 season commences. Nicknamed “CBS” by his coaches and teammates, and like the network with the same initials, Smith can put on a show.
“I think he’s one of the most explosive players in Northeast Georgia,” Cathcart said.
That’s high praise from a coach who spent a few
seasons coaching Jefferson’s Sammy Brown, a five-star player and Clemson commit who’s among the best players in the country.
Smith combines speed, quickness, and athleticism with a high football IQ.
As a defensive back last fall, he recorded 40 tackles. He had just one interception, but largely because opposing quarterbacks didn’t want to risk throwing to his side.
In addition to his defensive responsibilities, he’s expected to see more action on offense than he did last year, when he had just three catches for 57 yards. But that was for a run-heavy offense that ended the season with just 560 passing yards.
Cathcart will be finding ways to get the ball in the 6-foot, 170-pounder hands.
“We want to try and keep him fresh on defense,” Cathcart said. “But he’s such a versatile player and can do so much with the ball in his, we’re going to be using as much as we can on offense.”
In addition to his physical tools, Smith is a powerhouse in the classroom. He was wooed by nearly every Ivy League school in the northeast. He recently commited to Yale.
But there’s a long time between the start of the season and the official signing day in December.
“They Ivy’s were really high on him, and they offer a great combination of academics and athletics,” Cathcart said. But you never know. If he has a special season, that could open up some other offers.”
