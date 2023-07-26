Loganville's Charles Barkley-Smith

Loganville High School defensive back/wide receiver Charles Barkley-Smith will be counted to make plays for the Red Devils both on offense and defense. Earlier this month, he committed to Yale University in the Ivy League. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

At a recent padded camp, an opposing coach approached Loganville’s Gene Cathcart with a special request.

“He asked me to stop giving the ball to Charles,” said the first-year Loganville head coach, referring to returning senior Barkley-Smith. “He was scoring all over the field and making plays on defense.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.