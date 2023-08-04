SOCIAL CIRCLE - The two biggest arms in the pitching circle have gone on to the collegiate ranks, but Social Circle Head Softball Coach Chris Davis is excited about the 2023 season.
The Lady Redskins battled their way to the Georgia High School Athletics Association Class A runner-up trophy last October at the Columbus Sportsplex. Social Circle lost to two-time defending champ Heard County in the opening game of the tournament. They then roared through the losers bracket, winning four straight games to come back and face Heard County again in the finals.
By then, the Social Circles were out of gas and Heard County went on to win its third straight title. Social Circle finished Davis’ first season at the helm of the program with an outstanding 26-8 record.
Gone, though, are pitchers Macy Langley and Madalyn Spinks. Langley, the team’s top hitter and No. 2 pitcher, is now at Pensacola State Community College. Spinks signed with a NCAA Division II program at Augusta University in Augusta, Ga.
“Yes, we’re going to miss those two,” Davis said. “We have one sole returning pitcher, Abbey Land, and we’re going to have rely on her, but she is a good one for us.”
What gives Davis optimism about his team’s chances in 2023, is the return of six position player starters from a state runner-up and 26-win team.
“We have a good number of starters back and they have a lot of experience. Yes, we lost some pitching, but we have a good amount of offensive production. Then we have a lot of younger girls behind them who have gotten a year older as well and also have a year in our system,” Davis said.
Still, the Lady Redskins will go as far the their super six can take them.
It starts with centerfielder Harlie Ramsey. The senior had one of the better bats in the lineup and will be counted to key the offense this season.
Third baseman Kayla Head came on in the second half of last season and helped the Lady Redskins make its strong push in the playoffs and state tournament..
“We have back Kaitlyn Scaffe at shortstop and Savannah Frachiseur behind the plate,” Davis said. “Those are two really good players for us to have back and they set up our defense.”
The corner outfield has two more good and experienced outfielders in Addie Stracner in left field and L.K. Tully in right.
The Lady Redskins open their season Monday at home against Newton and then head to face the much-improved Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes in Monroe on Wednesday.
