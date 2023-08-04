Social Circle High School softball

Social Circle pitcher Abbey Land winds up against Heritage School of Conyers Tuesday in a pre-season scrimmage. Cassie Jones photo  | MAK Photography

SOCIAL CIRCLE - The two biggest arms in the pitching circle have gone on to the collegiate ranks, but Social Circle Head Softball Coach Chris Davis is excited about the 2023 season.

The Lady Redskins battled their way to the Georgia High School Athletics Association Class A runner-up trophy last October at the Columbus Sportsplex. Social Circle lost to two-time defending champ Heard County in the opening game of the tournament. They then roared through the losers bracket, winning four straight games to come back and face Heard County again in the finals.

