Walnut Grove took a quick step outside of Region 8-AAAAA play last week for a matchup with South Gwinnett. The Warriors walked away with an 11-0 win and pitcher Nolan Wolfe walked away with some bragging rights.
Wolfe pitched a five-inning no hitter against the Comets Friday, finishing the game on just 52 pitches. The Warriors’ starter also struck out six batters during the contest.
Offensively, Tyler James led the way with a 3-for-3 day and two RBIs at the plate. Colby Hogan and Garrett Poynter also had multiple hits in the contest. Coby Wilkerson also had two RBIs in the contest.
Wolfe helped himself out at the dish with a 1-for-3 performance and two RBIs.
The Warriors biggest inning came in the top of the fifth when Walnut Grove pumped out five runs to make it 11-0.
Walnut Grove returned to region play this week for a big matchup with Jackson County to help determine playoff seeding in Region 8-AAAAA. The Warriors face the Panthers in Game 2 of the series Wednesday afternoon.
