Game of the Week
- Who: George Walton (7-2) at Holy Innocents’ (4-5)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Riverwood International Charter School, Sandy Springs
- Series: George Walton leads series 3-2
- Last: George Walton 28, Holy Innocents’ 21 (October 16)
The Bulldogs appear to have gotten a favorable match up in the first round of the playoffs where they’ll face a team they’ve already beaten this fall.
In Week 4, GWA defeated the eighth-ranked Golden Bears 28-21, handing them their first loss in their new stadium. It’ll return to the Atlanta-based school for a rematch, but this time as the ranked team at No. 10.
Bulldogs quarterback Gavin Hall tossed three touchdown passes during the win and the George Walton defense had a big stop in the red zone to seal the victory during the first meeting between the two teams.
GWA will be making its fifth consecutive playoff appearance. But the Bulldogs have not advanced past the first round since 2016.
They had the tougher road to the playoff, having to navigate a region that included Prince Avenue and Athens Academy, both of which have spent time ranked No. 1 among Class A private schools.
