It’s a new day for Social Circle football. Let’s just hope it doesn’t turn out to be Groundhog Day.
Some of you old-timers might remember the classic Bill Murray movie “Groundhog Day” where, playing a narcissistic TV weatherman, he got stuck in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, reliving the same day over and over. If you’ve not seen it, I highly recommend it.
As for the Redskins, I’m sure they’d prefer to move on from the past decade during which, despite changing head coaches multiple times and upgrading facilities, the results have remained largely the same. In effect, they’ve been enduring Groundhog Fall.
Certainly, there’s a renewed excitement surrounding Social Circle football. Not only have they secured a head coach with a history of building state champions, at least on defense, he’s hired what appears to be an outstanding support staff.
Those coaches have inherited what might be the school’s most talented collection of players in recent memory.
On offense, the Redskins will feature the county’s second-best passer and leading receiver from last fall, along with one of the best running backs. On the other side of the ball, their defensive-minded head coach will be joined by an assistant with a long history of creating stifling units.
Meanwhile, the Georgia High School Association’s recent reclassification was good to the Redskins. For a moment, it looked like they might be bumped up into Class AAA, which would have been disastrous for a struggling program.
Instead, they were moved down to Class A, which means they’ll be among the bigger schools in their class rather than among the smallest. It also means a more manageable region schedule.
The Redskins’ biggest hurdles in 8-A will be traditional powerhouses Commerce and Lincoln County. But they’ll match up nicely with their three other league opponents, and two wins will get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2009.
Clearly, Social Circle appears to be set up for a promising season. But we’ve been down this road before.
Six years ago, Chad Estes arrived after a successful stint as defensive coordinator at Monroe Area. He brought with him his former boss Matt Fligg, who’s well known for building explosive offenses.
Expectations and excitement were through the roof. Alas, Estes and company could never seem to turn the corner.
After a winless first season, which extended the Redskins’ losing skid to 41 games, Social Circle finally started winning, but not enough to eclipse .500 or make the playoffs. Last year, they managed just two victories.
Will this time be different? Have the Redskins finally discovered a winning formula?
Only time will tell, starting with a huge season opener Friday night against cross-county rival George Walton Academy. If the Social Circle can finally beat the Bulldogs, I’d be willing to upgrade my outlook from skepticism to cautious optimism.
