MONROE, Ga. — Chase Jocelyn’s basket in the final seconds gave George Walton Academy a 65-63 victory over archrival Prince Avenue Christian.
The win came in the final regular season high school boys basketball game for the Bulldogs and capped an undefeated season in the Nicholson Center.
Students mobbed Jocelyn, a junior, on the court after the final horn. It clinched the regular season sweep of the Wolverines.
The teams battled to a 20-20 tie after a quarter, and GWA led 44-37 at the half.
Reese Gelsthorpe had 26 points by halftime, including eight 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs led 57-49 at the final rest stop, but Prince fought back to a 63-63 tie with two seconds to play.
Gelsthorpe, a junior, paced George Walton with 32 points. He finished with nine treys.
Jocelyn ended the night with 11 points. Seniors Noah Hicks and Kennedy Johnson added 9 and 8, respectively.
Robert Skaggs scored 25 points to lead Prince Avenue. James Robach scored 15 and Cason Smith 14.
GWA improved to 16-4 overall, 8-2 in Region 8-A Private. Prince fell to 11-12, 5-5.
GWA girls 40, Prince Avenue 31
Prince Avenue jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but George Walton got the win on senior night.
The Wolverines led 9-5 after a quarter but the Bulldogs rallied for a 17-12 lead at the half.
GWA led 27-26 going into the fourth.
Ashley Hill and Kiersten Henderson scored 10 points apiece for GWA (11-9, 4-4).
Lilly Purcell scored 13 points for Prince (12-8, 5-3). Noelle Hynes chipped in 10.
The region tournaments begin Tuesday at George Walton Academy.
