Second verse, same as the first.
Win, win, advance.
On a sunny spring afternoon this past Saturday, Loganville remained perfect in the Class AAAAA state baseball tournament, sweeping past Chapel Hill in a second-round, best-of-three series at home, winning 5-1 and 12-0.
The clincher marked the second time this post season a game was shorted via the Mercy Rule. The tournament opener against Dalton lasted just six innings.
“Based on the scouting report, we felt like we could sweep,” said Loganville manager Bran Mills. “But we thought it would be a 14-inning day.”
That’s because Chapel Hill saved its ace for Game 2. But after being shut out in the first inning, the Red Devils offense exploded for eight runs over the next three to chase the Panthers starter.
The big blow came in the third, which began with a first pitch out. But the Loganville batters coaxed four straight walks before the bats came alive, sparked by a two-RBI single by senior catcher Joe Johnson.
By the time they were done, they led 7-1 and the game was essentially over.
“Once we got some guys on base, it allowed us to start running and moving,” Mills said. “After that, the flood gates just opened.”
Senior outfielder Davis Roesler was 2-for-2 with three RBI and Sherman Johnson added a pair of hits.
Jordan Davis went the distance on the mound, pitching all five innings, allowing just four hits with one walk and one strikeout.
The series opener was a lot tighter as Loganville plated just five runs with two in the second, one in the third, and two more in the fourth.
Gage Fullerton and Tucker Segars paced the offense. Each went 2-for-2 with a triple.
But Segars did most of his damage on the mound, going six innings and allowing just three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Lane Ayers closed out the win in the seventh after allowing a hit but no runs.
The Red Devils have been dominating the first two rounds, outscoring their opponents 39-6. Their only loss so far came in Thursday’s coin toss at the Georgia High School Association headquarters in Thomasville, conducted to decide who would host a matchup between top seeds in the third round.
Loganville lost and will travel to Region 2-AAAAA champ Locust Grove for a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
The two schools are no strangers, having met in the playoffs in 2018 and 2019. The Reds Devils swept both series.
But these Wildcats figure to put up a bigger fight. They are 32-2-1, having not lost since mid-February, a streak of 29 games.
They’ve also proven to be giant killers. In their final year in Class AAAA, they swept perennial state power Buford for the state title.
“Those teams back then have no effect on this series,” Mills said. “They have three really good starters and will be our toughest challenge so far. But that’s just the nature of playoff baseball.”
