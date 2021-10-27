A week after traveling to Watkinsville and knocking Oconee County off its region throne, the Hurricanes will be back on the road to try and keep another league opponent in the cellar.
The rebuilding Lions have struggled this season under new head coach Parker Martin. They’ve lost four straight, all shutouts, and will close out the regular season against the premier teams in the region, starting Friday night in Carnesville.
Franklin is facing the likelihood of a fifth straight scoreless game against one of the toughest defenses in the state. The Hurricanes are allowing a paltry 8 points a game.
A win over the Lions would set up a huge regular-season finale at the Purple Pit a week later against Hart County. A win would secure the region title while a loss would result in a three-way logjam at the top of the standings.
