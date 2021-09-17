WALNUT GROVE — The annual rivalry in middle school football action between Loganville and Youth took center stage Wednesday at Walnut Grove High School.
Loganville came out on the winning end with a 8-6 victory over the Warriors.
Despite clear weather through the day, rain wound up settling over Walnut Grove for the duration of the game.
Early mistakes proved to be the downfall for the Warriors. Two blunders on kickoffs in the first half, in combination with a pick-six by the Loganville defense proved to be too much to overcome.
The Warriors received the first kickoff, but a blunder by a returner gave the ball to the Red Devils in the red zone. However, a strong defensive stand kept the Red Devils from scoring.
Backed up at their own goal line and facing third-and-long due to a penalty, Warriors quarterback Ezra Harrison threw an interception to Loganville’s Qwyntin Hopkins, who returned it for a touchdown, followed by a successful 2-point conversion by the Loganville offense.
The game was physical and led by strong defensive play from both squads. Youth got on the board in the third quarter on a quarterback sneak by Harrison. It was the exclamation mark on a drive led by strong running from Youth’s Klint Robinson.
The Warriors’ 2-point conversion try failed.
Youth had a chance to take the lead with less than a minute to play, but couldn’t capitalize, resulting in the Red Devils winning 8-6.
Loganville (3-0) takes on Carver (2-1) next week at home. The Warriors (1-2) travel to Putnam (1-2) next week. Both games have strong playoff implications.
Carver 50, Social Circle 0
Carver moved back up toward the top of the Piedmont Athletic Conference standings with an resounding 50-0 win over Social Circle.
The win improved Carver’s record to 2-1 on the year. Social Circle dropped to 0-3 on the season with the loss.
The Wildcats return to action next week on the road at Loganville while Social Circle travels to Jasper County.
