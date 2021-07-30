I’d like to issue a special invitation to all of you college football fans.
Come on over and join us in high school football land. The grass is definitely greener, even if the bank accounts aren’t.
For years, the almighty dollar has been slowly chipping away at the innocence and passion of the college game. Recent rulings have served as the final nail in the proverbial coffin.
College football is a victim of its own success. It’s such an attractive product with a market of millions of rabid fans who are willing to devote their lives, emotions and, most importantly, money to their favorite team.
Investors knew a gold mine when they saw it and jumped in with both feet.
When I was but a young, fledgling Georgia Bulldogs fan, I couldn’t wait for those couple of Saturdays each fall when my favorite team would appear on TV. Nowadays, I can find every game, including G-Day, on my big screen, computer, telephone, and any number of other devices.
Good thing too, since I can hardly find and barely afford a ticket to a game, much less season tickets. I just stay home and watch the games on one of the networks that provide football programs with million-dollar windfalls.
In turn, they’ve poured that money into palatial stadiums, resort-like amenities for players, and sky-high salaries for coaches.
It was only a matter of time before the athletes began agitating for a piece of the pie, as if free room, board, education, spending money, and lifetime notoriety are not enough.
Sob stories of starving, broken-down players being treated like slaves to make millions for athletic associations and their fat-cat administrators made their way to the halls of Congress and state assemblies.
Law makers, soon followed by the NCAA, approved allowing players to profit from their names, images, and likenesses, most commonly known as “NIL”.
Sounds innocent enough. But it strikes at the very heart of a game that’s supposed to be played by amateurs. With players free to rake in the cash, any semblance of equity has been obliterated.
Even Alabama coach Nick Saban this past week admitted that the game will never be the same. The greatest problem he and his cohorts will face is team chemistry. Some players, his young quarterback who’s yet to play a game for instance, will rake in millions while the backup left guard will make considerably less, if any.
And if you are a fan of a non-Power 5 school, any glimmer of hope that you might have a shot at a playoff berth or championship has been dashed. Your bigger counterparts will always have a larger payroll.
There is a solution. Cut back to 11 games a year. Get rid of the playoffs. End the network contracts. In short, start weaning the game from television’s teat.
Yeah, I know. Not gonna happen. Pandora’s box has been thrown wide open. Fortunately, you still have an option.
It’s only a matter of time before the prep game is corrupted. We’re already seeing the red flags.
TV now shows thousands of high school games each year, kids are transferring between schools in records numbers, and some of the game’s most highly recruited are opting out of their senior years to avoid injury.
But for now, the game still presents a semblance of purity. When those Friday nights illuminate, we see a bunch of young kids spilling their blood, sweat, and tears, just for the love of the game.
