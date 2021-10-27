When Kevin Reach arrived at Monroe Area in 2017 as the new head football coach, he found a program in shambles.
Over the previous three seasons, the Hurricanes had won a total of seven games and made the playoff just once.
The first thing he did was step back and assess the team, putting each of his players through a battery of tests. Bottom line: He was loaded with athletes, but they needed to get bigger and stronger to be competitive.
So he put an emphasis on off-season training with a heavy dose of weight training. But he also focused on the intangibles of discipline and accountability.
In short, he was creating a winning culture.
It didn’t take long for his plan to show results. In his first two seasons, Monroe went a combined 22-3. They reached the second round of state in 2017. They topped that in 2018 by going unbeaten in the regular season and making the quarterfinals.
They took a step back the past two years with 7-4 and 8-3 records, largely a result of heavy losses to graduation. But the Hurricanes didn’t stay down for long. Reach and his fellow coaches stuck to the process and kept building the culture.
The results were nowhere more evident than last Friday night, when Monroe traveled to Watkinsville and stunned second-ranked Oconee County 17-14.
Well, it stunned me and most of those in attendance. For those on the inside, it was a moment long in coming.
Said Hurricanes defensive coach Johnny Carter after the game, “Nobody on our side is surprised we won. This is the culmination of five years of hard work.”
Sadly, the architect of the resurrection of Hurricanes football wasn’t around to witness the confirmation of all that hard work. Reach has missed the past two games dealing with some difficult family issues.
But the victory in his absence was actually the greatest compliment of all. He’s built a program that isn’t dependent on him standing on the sideline.
Many teams would flounder without their leader at the helm. These Hurricanes flourish in the storm.
On Friday night, it quickly became evident that this team is built for a championship run, and I don’t just mean the region, which they virtually locked down with the victory.
Word to the wise: Don’t make any big plans for the second week of December, other than to be at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium.
The Hurricanes feature a ferocious defense, not unlike the dominant bunch the Georgia Bulldogs field this fall. Bernard Manga and Cortez Sorrell are unblockable beasts on the line, and linebacker Bradyn Sorrow strikes fear into opposing runners.
Offensively, quarterback Selatian Straughter and running back Alan Jones are among the most potent one-two punches in the state. As for the offensive line, Straughter looked almost bored at times Friday night when he dropped back to pass given the amount of time he had to throw.
Monroe entered last Friday’s game 7-0 and ranked seventh in the state. They are now 8-0 and ranked third, matching their higher mark from that magical 2018 season.
Of course, rankings mean nothing, only wins. And all they need is seven more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.