With the conclusion of basketball season the Walton Tribune is pleased to announce its 2019-20 All-County basketball team.
The 2019-20 basketball season was a mixed bag for many local teams. It was more of an up year on the boys side, while many of the girls teams took a slight downturn. Five local teams, four of which were boys teams made the state playoffs. However, there were some teams that fell just a game or two short of making the state playoffs.
Leading the boys and girls all-county teams are Monroe Area boys coach Kevin Strickland and Loganville girls coach John Zorn as Boys and Girls Coaches of the Year.
Strickland, in his first season at Monroe Area, led the Purple Hurricanes to a 18-13 record and a trip to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1979.
Zorn’s squad was hands down the best girls team in the county in 2019-20. The Lady Devils finished with a 20-8 record and a trip to the first round of the state playoffs. Zorn’s squad lost just four games after the start of 2020, three of which were to eventual state champion Buford in region play and the region championship.
Loganville’s Sheldon Arnold is being named The Tribune’s Boys Player of the year. The senior finished the season with 18.4 points per game, which led the county, and averaged 4.8 rebounds per game. But Arnold’s role with the Red Devils went just beyond scoring and rebounding.
“He was fantastic all year and led us in scoring and was second in rebounding,” Loganville head coach Josh Grayson said of Arnold. “He constantly is game planned for above all others on my team and he usually guards the toughest player on the opposing team. Sheldon plays extremely hard on both ends of the floor.”
Arnold notched his 1,000th career point this season and was named first team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA.
Also earning Player of the Year recognition is Loganville’s Janae Charles.
Butler was a key piece behind the Lady Devils success this season. She led the county in rebound with 8.9 rebounds per game and her 12 points per game tied her for the top scorer in the county.
First team selections for the boys include Social Circle’s Tyrhell Branch, Walnut Grove’s Cam Lee, Loganville’s Cam Williams, Loganville Christian’s Jordan Jackson and Monroe Area’s Kendric Lyles and Derrick Brown.
Second team selections for the boys include Walnut Grove’s Ryan Landers and Quante Rogers, Social Circle’s K.J. Reid, Loganville’s C.J. Butler, Loganville Christian’s David Graham and Monroe Area’s Scooby Partee.
Honorable mention selections for the boys include Social Circle’s Chief Jennings, A.J. Vinson and Trey Douglas, Loganville’s Thomas Grayson, George Walton’s Jacob Dally and Loganville Christian’s Gavin Sharpe and Larry Kennedy.
First team selections for the girls include Loganville’s Summer Bruner, Sydney Bolden and Jalin Herbert, Social Circle’s Areonnia Vinson and Taylor Favors and Monroe Area’s Molly Jones.
Second team selections for the girls include Walnut Grove’s Chassidy King and Bella Delullo, Loganville’s Callie Boleman, George Walton’s Elizabeth Jahns and Torrie Johnson and Monroe Area’s McKayla Walker.
The Tribune’s All-County team is selected by a panel consisting of Tribune Sports Editor Brett Fowler, Tribune Owner, Patrick Graham, Tribune Editor and Publisher David Clemosn and correspondent David Johnson.