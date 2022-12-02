WALNUT GROVE — University of Alabama-Birmingham Coach Casey Dunn continued the building of his program regionally by getting Walnut Grove’s Braxton Brooks’ signing Monday night at the school’s auditorium.
Brooks will enter his senior season for Walnut Grove Coach Carl Allen this spring, but Monday night, he became part of a nine-player signee class for Dunn’s Blazers.
“I am excited to welcome nine outstanding young men into our program. Over the past year-and-a-half Coach Alan Kunkel has led our staff’s efforts in putting together a top 100 signing class,” Dunn said through a release by UAB. “All of these guys have competed well in high school.
“Each of them played for some of the premier travel organizations and are currently ranked as a Top 500 player or higher in their class. Each of their individual experiences at a high level should aide the transition into Division I baseball.”
Brooks was an All-Walton County selection last year as a junior, leading the Warriors to a 17-10 record. UAB’s release had him ranked as Georgia’s No. 4 rated third baseman and a Top 500 player nationally.
“Braxton is a hard-nosed kid that can hit,” Dunn said. “We believe he will develop into a hitter that will produce a lot of extra base hits during his time on campus.”
Last October, Dunn took his current Blazers to Georgia and defending national champion Ole Miss for fall games as allowed by the NCAA. This coming spring, UAB will play 2022 College World Series teams Notre Dame and Auburn, along with regional participants Kennesaw State, Vanderbilt, and Louisiana Tech.
Brooks said Monday during his signing that he was happy to be a part of the UAB baseball program.
“This was the best fit for me. Coach Dunn saw something from me as a hitter who can also hit for power,” Brooks said.
Last year, Brooks hit .343 with four home runs and 19 RBIs for the Warriors. He performed even better over the summer for his travel team, Team Elite.
At UAB, he will likely be moved to the outfield at either of the corner positions in left or right field.
Allen said Brooks is a four-year starter in the Warrior program.
“Four years ago, he started for our C team,” Allen said. “He has worked his tail off and has earned what he has achieved here. We’re super thankful he will carry the Walnut Grove name to UAB.”
Brooks was joined at the signing by his father, Keith Brooks, mom Stacie Brooks and younger brother, Brayden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.