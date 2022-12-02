Braxton Brooks Walnut Grove

Walnut Grove baseball player Braxton Brooks signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He is joined by his family, brother Braydon Brooks, mother Stacie Brooks, father Keith Brooks and the Warrior baseball staff led by coach Carl Allen. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

WALNUT GROVE — University of Alabama-Birmingham Coach Casey Dunn continued the building of his program regionally by getting Walnut Grove’s Braxton Brooks’ signing Monday night at the school’s auditorium.

Brooks will enter his senior season for Walnut Grove Coach Carl Allen this spring, but Monday night, he became part of a nine-player signee class for Dunn’s Blazers.

