The Georgia football team will march into truly uncharted territory when preparations for the 2020 season commence. Even with some of the most accomplished players in school history having departed, the Bulldogs can lean on a strong foundation to help weather the uncertainties that lie ahead.
Georgia went 12-2 last season, capping the campaign with a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The win, appropriately enough on the first day of 2020, figured to be a springboard into the offseason.
That plan was derailed when a global pandemic upended life for most of the world’s inhabitants. Just days before it was slated to begin, Georgia’s spring practice -- and for all of college football -- was cancelled. Any reconstructive work, and there was plenty of it for the Bulldogs, would have to wait until it was reasonably safe to do so.
Coach Kirby Smart’s fifth Georgia roster features a pair of high-profile transfers in Jamie Newman and JT Daniels in the quarterback competition; up-and-coming tailbacks in Zamir White, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh; one of the nation’s most talented receivers in George Pickens; versatility on the offensive line; and one of the best defensive units assembled, not just at the conference level but nationally. Smart also has new members of his coaching staff in offensive coordinator Todd Monken, offensive line coach Matt Luke, and special teams coordinator Scott Cochran.
As always, there are players to replace and holes to fill, and that work will now take place in a expanded pre-season camp.
QUARTERBACKS
The Georgia offense — now coordinated by Todd Monken, most recently of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns — will have a new quarterback under center for the first time in three seasons after the departure of Jake Fromm. And it appears that Georgia could have a spirited competition for the job beginning this fall.
Jamie Newman joined the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, where he passed for 35 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards the past two seasons. Newman also gained 800 yards rushing, with 10 scores, during that span. Stetson Bennett was Fromm’s backup a year ago, seeing limited action in five games and connecting on two touchdown passes while rushing for another. D’Wan Mathis sat out the 2019 campaign following a medical procedure, but he is expected to throw his hat in the ring this fall. Mathis had more than 4,500 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing his final two years of high school. JT Daniels transferred into the program after two years at Southern California. He threw for over 12,000 yards at prep powerhouse Mater Dei before earning the starting QB job at USC for 11 games in 2018. He started again in 2019 before a knee injury in the opening game ended his season. Daniels was granted his eligibility to compete this season for the Bulldogs by the NCAA in mid-July. Carson Beck was an early enrollee whose prep career included being named the USA Today Florida Offensive Player of the Year and Florida’s Mr. Football. He had more than 5,000 yards passing and a total of 67 passing and rushing touchdowns. Nathan Priestley, who saw action in two games in 2019, and John Seter are back in the fold to provide additional options.
RUNNING BACKS
With stalwarts D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien off to the NFL, the Bulldogs will turn to a stable of talented underclassmen. Zamir White followed Swift and Herrien with 408 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by 92 yards and a score in his first career start in the Sugar Bowl. James Cook pitched in 188 yards and two scores and added another 132 yards in the passing game. Kenny McIntosh picked up 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his rookie campaign. Special teams ace Prather Hudson also returns for depth and experience. Kendall Milton is an early enrollee from California who had more than 2,800 yards and 50 touchdowns his final two prep seasons. Georgia also has Sevaughn Clark, Anthony Summey, Darius Jackson, Garrett Jones, and KJ McCoy.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Led by the Sugar Bowl MVP, this group is both talented and deep. George Pickens is the Bulldogs’ top returning receiver after hauling in 49 passes for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl with 12 catches (a Georgia bowl record) for 175 yards and a score, then added Freshman All-America and All-SEC recognition. Demetris Robertson ranked behind Pickens with 30 catches for 333 yards and three touchdowns. Dominick Blaylock had accumulated 310 yards and five touchdowns before suffering a knee injury in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs also return veterans Matt Landers, Kearis Jackson, Tommy Bush and Trey Blount. Makiya Tongue showed solid progression during his redshirt campaign, and early enrollee Justin Robinson led his team to a fourth consecutive state title as he posted 903 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving as a senior. An impressive group of true freshmen will join Robinson and the rest of the receiving corps to vie for playing time: Jermaine Burton, Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy and Arian Smith.
TIGHT ENDS
With Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf gone, the Bulldogs will turn to John FitzPatrick to be the leader at tight end. FitzPatrick appeared in 11 games a year ago and hauled in a 22-yard pass. Versatile Ryland Goede played in two games but still earned redshirt status. Brett Seither, Mitchell Werntz, Chase Harof, Jarrett Freeland and Kolby Wyatt remain in the fold, while Davis Day and Michael Hagerty will be joining the squad this fall.
Two more new faces warrant mention at this position. Graduate transfer Tré McKitty caught 50 passes over the past three seasons at Florida State. True freshman Darnell Washington was regarded by some recruiting services as the nation’s top tight end prospect in 2019. The Las Vegas native stands a solid chance to earn playing time in his rookie season.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
While his losses are significant — including three NFL draftees — first-year offensive line coach Matt Luke inherits an experienced crew. All-SEC performer Trey Hill started all 14 games at center last season, anchoring a line that paved the way for 408 yards and 30 points per game a year ago. He likely will be backed up by redshirt freshman Clay Webb. At guard, the Bulldogs have options with Webb, Warren Ericson (who also could get a look at center), Ben Cleveland, and the now-healthy Justin Shaffer. The top candidates at tackle are Jamaree Salyer, Warren McClendon, Xavier Truss and Owen Condon. True freshmen Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, Sedrick Van Pran and Devin Willock arrive with impressive credentials and will join the competition for time.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
A year ago, the Bulldogs successfully rotated the members of the defensive line, and the numbers indicate they will be able to do so again. Georgia’s defensive linemen were effective in the trenches against the run and in chasing down opposing quarterbacks. Devonte Wyatt led all interior players with 30 tackles, followed by Malik Herring (26, including five for loss), Jordan Davis (18, 4.5 for loss), and 2019 Freshman All-SEC performer Travon Walker (15, 3.5 for loss). Veteran Julian Rochester was slowed by injury for much of 2018 and redshirted last season, despite playing in four games. Georgia also has back Netori Johnson, Bill Norton, Tramel Walthour, Tymon Mitchell, Zion Logue and Tyler Malakius.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
The Bulldogs return basically all of their key contributors from a year ago at this position. 2019 Freshman All-American Azeez Ojulari racked up 36 tackles, including six for loss. Jermaine Johnson followed with 20 stops, three of which were behind the line, while Nolan Smith contributed 18 total and 2.5 for loss. Georgia also welcomes back Robert Beal, Walter Grant, Adam Anderson and Matthew Brown.
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Monty Rice, the Bulldogs’ leading tackler in 2019, returns to anchor this area both on and off the field. The All-SEC performer amassed 89 stops a year ago — 27 more than the next defender. Nakobe Dean added 25 stops during his rookie season and Quay Walker pitched in 23. Georgia additionally returns Nate McBride, Channing Tindall and Trezmen Marshall, while Rian Davis is back from injury to show his skills.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
The secondary developed as a strength for the 2019 Bulldogs, and it appears to have maintained that reputation heading into 2020, even with the loss of J.R. Reed to the pros. Richard LeCounte made 61 tackles from his safety position and paced Georgia with four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Mark Webb posted 46 stops, while Lewis Cine had 20. Georgia also will take a look at Christopher Smith, Latavious Brini and William Poole. Cine, Wilson and Brini all had interceptions a year ago. Major Burns is an early enrollee who will throw his hat in the ring. At corner, DJ Daniel is the top returning tackler with 42, followed by All-SEC honoree Eric Stokes with 38 and between them they broke up 17 passes last season. The Bulldogs also have back Tyson Campbell, Ameer Speed and Tyrique Stevenson. Early enrollee Jalen Kimber will get a look as well. Stevenson, Webb, Wilson and Poole are the top candidates at the star/nickel slots. Georgia also welcomes highly rated freshman Kelee Ringo into the mix at corner.
SPECIALISTS
First and foremost, new special teams coordinator Scott Cochran must find the best replacement for kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, one of the most prolific specialists in school annals. During camp, Brooks Buce, Jack Podlesny, Luke Venco, Josh Winnett and Shaw (from the receiving corps) figure to have a spirited competition. Signee Jared Zirkel, one of the nation’s top prep kickers a year ago, will surely join the battle as well. Newcomers Michael Greco, Ethan Suda and Matthew Sumlin have the ability to both kick and punt. Jake Camarda has handled the punting duties each of his first two seasons, including 2019 when he averaged 46.8 yards. Bill Rubright and Noah Chumley will provide relief behind Camarda. Payne Walker, JC Vega and William Mote are the top candidates at snapper this spring. Kearis Jackson, Cook, Robertson and Blaylock (once healthy) figure to lead the way on returns.n
