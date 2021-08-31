The George Walton Academy volleyball team stepped up in classification last Thursday but when all was said and done the Volley Dogs had defeated visiting Grayson in four sets.
After falling 25-22 in the first set, GWA responded to win the next three with scores of 25-19. 25-18 and 28-26.
“This was a great home win for the Lady Dogs against a very solid Grayson team,” said first-year coach David Schnieders. “This was our first home match and the student body showed great support. The upper school students and community were all on campus for the annual ice cream social. The team really appreciated playing in front of so many George Walton Academy family and friends. It was a team effort all the way around.”
Following the match, the three senior including Hadley Schnieders, Delaney Sims and Abby Wright and senior manager Anna Swope were recognized during the community pep rally.
The Lady Dogs were 10-3 overall leading into this week with victories against Jefferson, Lakeview Academy, Walnut Grove, Oglethorpe County, Lanier, Collins Hill, Apalachee and East Forsyth.
Sims has 100 kills and 64 digs while Wright has 52. Wright also had 10 total blocks.
Kelsey Gasaway has a team-high 143 assists and Schienders has 58.
