Well, we made it.
Despite all the doubt that high school football season would happen, we’ve made it to kickoff and it looks like we’ll have a full season.
As many of you saw in Wednesday’s paper, David Johnson partook in his annual tradition of trying to predict each local team’s record for this season. Since David put his guesses out there, I guess I’ll go ahead and throw mine out as well.
Loganville (6-4).
Loganville has some dudes. Neto Okapla, Dozie Okpala, Micah Cordle, Jackson Daniel and Tanner Green are just a few I can name off the top of my head who will play a big role for the Red Devils this season. Brad Smith and his staff have allowed the Red Devils to hit the refresh button leading to what could be a successful first season for the young head coach. Without Buford, Region 8-AAAAA has a lot more parity, even with the addition of Eastside. It’s going to be Clarke Central, Eastside and Loganville duking it out for the top three playoffs spots this fall.
Walnut Grove (4-6).
Walnut Grove’s biggest win came in the offseason between reclassification and an impressive summer of weightlifting. If that translates to wins on the field is yet to be seen, but the addition of Jackson County to the region give the Warriors another winnable contest that counts toward a playoff berth. The Warriors also added a game with a New Manchester program that has struggled since a guy named Brian Herrian graduated a few years ago. Much like David predicted, Walnut Grove’s matchup with Apalachee will be a make-or-break game in the Warriors’ quest for just the second trip to the state playoffs in school history.
Monroe Area (7-3).
I picked Monroe Area to finish third in Region 8-AAA in the recent 8-AAA sportswriters poll. That’s not a knock on Monroe Area as much as a nod to how good Oconee County and Hart County will be this season. A winning record has become the standard for Monroe Area and I don’t expect them to deviate too much from that standard. Monroe Area is young, but many of this year’s starters have ample experience in varsity contests. Besides tough games with the two aforementioned region foes, the Hurricanes have a tough non-region contest with Lakeside-Evans that requires a long drive to Augusta.
Social Circle (5-5).
This isn’t the break-out year for the Redskins even though it may seem like it. Next year is. What this year will be for Social Circle is an impressive step forward. The Redskins are loaded with skill players like Logan Cross, Mason Moore, Eric Taylor and Amarion Russell. The biggest concern I have is the depth on both sides of the line. As far as the schedule goes, dropping to Class A-Public gives the Redskins a region with a little more parity than they had in Class AA last season.
George Walton (5-5).
GWA boasts a fairly young roster this season, but the Bulldogs aren’t completely green behind the ears. Jackson Ellerbee is one of the best players in the county and Brayden Sorrow will get to make a larger impact after changing positions. The Bulldogs have a handful of win-able games, like, and they might can eke out one more to break even on the season.
Loganville Christian (1-9).
Let’s call a spade a spade here. It’s going to be a tough year for the Lions. LCA was a middle of the road team last year in the Georgia Independent School Association. That was before two coaching changes and multiple players leaving for other schools. GISA is significantly weaker than the GHSA overall, but the region LCA was placed in for GHSA may be the toughest region in any classification below Class AAAA because of teams like Prince Avenue and Athens Academy. Add in non-region contests with Wesleyan and Holy Innocents’ and it’s not looking good for the Lions. Sure, LCA was able to get some transfers before the season that will make a dramatic impact for the Lions this season, but LCA’s best chances of winning a ballgame are weeks one and two against Providence Christian and Strong Rock Christian.
