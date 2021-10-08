MONROE — George Walton’s gridiron woes continued as the Bulldogs flailed against an overwhelming offensive push by region rivals Athens Christian, as the Eagles crushed GWA 56-20.
The Eagles came in to Monroe 4-2, while the Bulldogs are falling in the opposite direction, coming in at a dismal 1-5 looking for a region win.
They wouldn’t find it.
The Bulldogs started well, though, stopping the Eagles on their opening drive, then scoring on a 8-yard touchdown run by Laythan Folgman. Sara Bryan tacked on the extra point to go up 7-0 over ACS midway through the first quarter.
But the Eagles came surging back immediately, returning the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a tying score.
GWA failed to move the ball on their next two drives, while the Eagles scored twice more in turn, going up 21-7 early in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs would finally score again on a 1-yard run by Folgman, but ACS scored twice more before the half, including a 72-yard pick-six, to take a 35-14 lead into the locker room.
GWA started with the ball in the third quarter but coughed it up to the Eagles fairly quickly, who scored midway through the quarter to extend the lead.
The Bulldogs reached the end zone one last time just before the end of the quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Carter Payne, but the squad failed to convert a 2-point try, leaving the Bulldogs down 42-20.
Athens Christian would score twice more in the final quarter, while GWA struggled to move the ball, especially after Folgman went down with a leg injury. The Bulldog’s leading rusher, who amounted 121 yards in the game, did not return before the end of the game.
The Bulldogs will be at an ascendant Prince Avenue next week in their ongoing quest for a region win.
