WALNUT GROVE — Defending Piedmont Athletic Conference champion Youth Middle fell to the Putnam County War Eagles 16-13 at Warrior Stadium in a close game that turned out to be a defensive battle last week.
Putnam County struck first on fourth down with a 20-yard strike to take the lead late in the first quarter. They converted the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Youth didn’t back down, striking fast on the ensuing kickoff thanks to an Emadd Howard 70-yard touchdown return. The Warriors 2-point conversion fell inches short and the score remained 8-6.
The Warriors stiffened up on defense the next drive, forcing a turnover on downs. The offense took advantage as Corbin Connors hit Howard over the middle for a 65-yard catch and run. The PAT by Zach McDaniel gave the Warriors a 13-8 lead.
Putnam County answered quickly though, as a runner broke several would-be tacklers to go for a 67-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was successful, making the score 16-13 in favor of the War Eagles.
The rest of the game was a defensive battle filled with missed opportunities by both teams. Youth would fall short two more times in the red zone to fall to 0-1 on the season.
“I'm proud of the effort my guys showed. Putnam has a lot of returners and they showed up with 18 kids who were ready to play,” Youth head coach Matt Bradley said.
“We have to use this as motivation, and go back to work and improve. We are going to fix the mistakes and make sure we are ready for next Wednesday."
Youth played without three starters, and several other key players due to COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine.
The Warriors play host to Monticello on Wednesday.
