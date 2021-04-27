No doubt, when Buford was promoted to Class AAAAAA, you thought the path was cleared for Loganville baseball to continue its domination of Region 8-AAAAA.
If, like me, that was your assumption, you were very wrong.
As sure as day follows night, the Red Devils are in the state playoffs and among the handful of favorites to make a serious run at a title. But for the first time in three years, they’ll open the postseason as a two seed.
Had Buford remained in the league, Loganville’s streak would likely have ended this year anyway. In various baseball polls, the Wolves are ranked No. 1. In the country.
For much of the season, our local boys, as usual, sat atop the state’s Class AAAAA rankings. But in a twist to the usual narrative, in which they get stronger as the season goes on and become virtually unbeatable in the end, Loganville stumbled badly this time.
In a critical two-game region showdown against Eastside last week, the Red Devils were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field and hapless at the plate.
In the first game, they were shut out for the first time this season. In the second game, Eastside scored three runs in the first on pass balls and added three more in the second largely because of a pair of errors.
Win at least one of those and the stage was set for an extra game against Greenbrier for the league title. Must-win games have become somewhat of a specialty of the Red Devils in recent years, but it wasn’t to be.
So what to take from the recent implosion, which snapped an 11-game winning streak?
You might think this team lacks the talent of its predecessors and that Loganville, dare we say, is closing out a rebuilding year?
I said the same thing a few years ago, just as they began a run of three straight state championships.
Perhaps region champ Greenbrier and Eastside are fielding among their best teams in a generation. Maybe so.
More likely, I’d say the Red Devils entered the series infected with the blight that most successful programs deal with; overconfidence.
Given their track record, who could blame them?
If that is the case, then I can’t help believing that long-time manager Jeff Segars walked away from last week’s sweep with a wry smile. Better, he might be thinking, that his team swallow a slab a humble pie now, when the stakes aren’t so high.
After all, despite the shocking upset, they’ll still lace up their cleats and take another swing later this week. Lose two straight in the postseason and you’re hanging those same cleats up for the year.
If that lesson was learned, you might expect several more weeks of Red Devils baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.