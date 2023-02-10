Monroe, GA (30655)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.