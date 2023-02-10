Landon Moss would like to tell you that scar on his knee is from making a game-saving tackle, or maybe pulling someone from a burning building. It was a lot less heroic than that.
“I was going to get my book bag and I turned and hit my knee on the corner of a metal bleacher,” recalled the Walnut Grove senior.
Four staples later, Moss was good to go.
Unfortunately, a few days later, he suffered a more serious injury, not to his body but to his psyche.
A week before Christmas, during the second day of a 37-team wrestling meet at Berkmar High School, he lost a match.
While losing might be disappointing to the average wrestler, it was devastating for Moss, who’s decidedly not your run-of-the-mill grappler.
The loss was the first time in over two years
he hadn’t had his arm raised at the end of a fight.
As a sophomore at Brookwood, he went 29-1 and won the Class AAAAAAA state title at 195 pounds.
He transferred to Walnut Grove last fall and did even better, winning 37 consecutive matches en route to a Class AAAAAA title, also at 195.
He’s heavily favored to make it three straight later this month. Until the fateful Berkmar meet, he had been virtually untouchable.
But he knew he’d face his biggest challenge of the season. Also on hand was Hoke Poe Hogan of Commerce, who’s won championships on both the state and national level and is considered by many to be the best wrestler in Georgia this year.
With a heavily bandaged knee, Moss gave his highly touted foe an epic battle. But in the end, Hogan earned the win and tournament title at 190.
“It was tough,” Moss said of the loss. “I had to go to a dance that night, and it wasn’t much fun. I spent most of the week in my room working out and thinking. I realized that losses happen and I just have to move on and continue to get better.”
He won’t blame the loss on the fluky accident, instead saying of his foe, “he just wrestled better than me.”
And that’s a tough thing to admit when you’ve lost just two matches in three season and 10 in a brilliant high school career (he went 29-8 as a freshman).
Moss wasn’t always a hulking 6-2, 195-pounder. He started wrestling at age five and was among the lightweights by the time he reached middle school at 130 pounds.
“I wanted to get bigger, particularly for football,” Moss said. “So I just started eating and working out, trying to add muscle and size.”
By the time he reached high school, he weighed in at 180 pounds.
His increased size and strength definitely helped on the gridiron, mostly on defense. As a middle linebacker last fall, he led the Warriors in tackles. He also was played tight end and had a pair of touchdown receptions.
But his first love is wrestling.
The key to his success, according to Walnut Grove head coach Paul Vanstone, is that, despite his size, Moss still wrestles like a lightweight.
“He wrestles below his weight,” Vanstone said. “He very aggressive on his feet and moves well for someone his size.”
It’s a style Moss has intentionally developed.
“I started out and spent most of my early years as a lightweight,” Moss said. “I never adapted to a larger size, and it’s worked well for me.”
Most opposing wrestlers find it tough to match his unique combination size, speed, and agility. It’s why he’s expected to earn a third first-place trophy in Macon next week at the state meet.
“I know I’m the favorite, but I’m not taking anything for granted,” Moss said. “I’m just taking it one day, one match at a time and trying to get better.”
And he’s also staying away from those metal bleachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.