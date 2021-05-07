After a resounding win in the opening round of the Class A-Public playoffs, Social Circle’s season came to a close with a sweep in the Sweet 16 against ACE Charter.
Social Circle dropped the first contest of the series 10-3 followed by a 13-3 loss in Game 2.
In Game 1, Social Circle took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. However, ACE’s high-powered offense answered with three runs in the third, three more in the fourth, two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. The Redskins managed to tack on another run in the fifth inning.
Mason Hill led the Redskins at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance and one RBI. Mason Moore, Ty Lemaster, Mitchell McCullough, Logan Cross and Mason Allen also logged a hit in Game 1.
The Gryphons’ offense kept rolling in Game 2, putting up 13 runs on 13 hits, including a three-run first inning.
Social Circle put up a run in the first three innings of the contest, but couldn’t capitalize later in the contest.
Moore led the way at the dish in Game 2 with two hits in his three at bats including a double in the second inning. Lemaster, McCullough and Allen also reached on hits during Game 2 as well as batting in a run each. Brayden Mitchell and Will Atha logged one hit each.
Social Circle finishes the year with a 17-16 record in head coach Kevin Dawkins’ first full year as head coach after COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season.
