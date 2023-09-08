The Walnut Grove Warriors lost their region opener Friday night to the North Hall Trojans 28-6 at Warrior Stadium.
The loss dropped the Warriors to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the region.
North Hall improved to 3-0 with the win.
North Hall led 14-0 at the half. They extended the lead to 21-0 in the third quarter. Walnut Grove got a touchdown in the fourth quarter to account for the final.
I can check the score anywhere. I pay for a subscription to read about what happened in the game. This article is ridiculous. You guys got professional writers up thete or did you just ssk chat gpc to recap based on the score? Someone should be ashamed about this article, if this article was my product, I would be. Do better or you will lose more subscribers than just me.
