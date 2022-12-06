Five second half interceptions doomed Loganville in the semifinals of the A-AAAA State Tournament Monday afternoon at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch.
Two-time defending state champion Southeast Bulloch used the picks to beat the Lady Red Devils 14-7. Southeast Bulloch, now 19-0, will play Harris County in Thursday’s championship game at Georgia State’s Parc Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
Loganville, just in its second season in flag football, ends an amazing run at 14-1.
Loganville showed the champs what they were made of by scoring on its opening possession, moving 44 yards in seven plays after the defense had forced a SEB punt.
Caty Beth Bolemon had a 17-yard run and followed it with runs of 11 and five yards to produce a touchdown. Bolemon then threw a conversion pass to Parker Bridges for a 7-0 lead.
The teams traded punts until SEB hit four passes on a late first half drive, climaxing on a 21-yard TD pass from Ansleigh Little to Delanie Thames. The conversion pass tied the game at 7.
SEB stepped up its defense in the second half ending each Loganville posssession with an interception. The first one set up SEB’s go-ahead score on a 12-yard run by Kaylee Haas. Little passed to Addie Hood for the conversion and a 14-7 lead with 13:48 left.
Alex Odom had picks on the next two LHS drives. With under a minute to play, Thames intercepted Bolemon’s pass near the 20 to end the game.
Bolemon had 70 rushing yards and 25 passing. Little was 14-of-20 passing for 121 yards for SEB.
