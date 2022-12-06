LHS flag football

Loganville defender Kylie Ford (6) had a pick six Thursday to key the Red Devils’ 27-7 win over Long County. LHS lost Monday at the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch to Southeast Bulloch, 14-7. Jeff Byrd | Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

Five second half interceptions doomed Loganville in the semifinals of the A-AAAA State Tournament Monday afternoon at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch.

Two-time defending state champion Southeast Bulloch used the picks to beat the Lady Red Devils 14-7. Southeast Bulloch, now 19-0, will play Harris County in Thursday’s championship game at Georgia State’s Parc Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.